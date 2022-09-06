NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...

NEOSHO, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO