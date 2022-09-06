Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon fall season returns September 12th
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Lee Canyon is marking the start of the resort's first-ever daily-operating schedule outside of the ski and snowboard season. It begins on Monday, September 12, when the resort will offer all services, including dining. Lee Canyon...
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’
For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
vegas24seven.com
Wildfire Lake Mead Completes Renovation with Opening of Wild Grill
WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD COMPLETES RENOVATION WITH OPENING OF WILD GRILL. The newly upgraded Wildfire Lake Mead completes its renovation by opening its Wild Grill. The property, located on East Lake Mead across from the newly developed Cadence community, also features an expanded casino, an STN Sportsbook, and free, convenient parking.
It’s a Lobster Feast
Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
news3lv.com
The Dollar Loan Center to host Henderson Farmers Market every Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A farmers market is coming to Henderson every Monday starting this fall. The Dollar Loan Center announced they would host the Henderson Farmers Market at the venue every Monday starting September 12. Guests looking to attend can head over from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m....
news3lv.com
Breeze Airways adds 8 new routes to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you’re looking to get away, one airline is offering more flight destinations from Las Vegas, with flights starting at just under $30. Breeze Airways announced eight new cities you can fly to from Las Vegas, including Jacksonville, Westchester, Huntsville, Norfolk, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Charleston, and Akron.
Central Coast drive-in movie theater closes after more than 50 years: ‘I want to cry’
SLO’s Sunset Drive-In is now the only remaining drive-in theater in two counties.
news3lv.com
'Veggie Buck Truck' set to return to Las Vegas valley for fall
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pop-Up Produce Markets are returning to serve the Las Vegas community with dates over the next three months. The Southern Nevada Health District says six markets are scheduled for the Bonneville Transit Center downtown and the SNHD Decatur office starting this month. Patrons can pay...
news3lv.com
Mobile-home fire in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A mobile home was set on fire Wednesday night. The Clark County Fire Department reported to 3429 Encina Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Three fire engines, two rescues, one truck, and an air resource vehicle responded to the scene. The fire was put out around 7:16...
A New Bagel Experience
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
Life is Beautiful Festival road closures to impact Downtown traffic
Road closures have already begun in downtown Las Vegas in preparation for the big event which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18.
963kklz.com
September Is A Great Month For Food Lovers In Las Vegas
For me, September is the best month of the year in Las Vegas when it comes to food festivals, and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of...
L.A. Weekly
Crystal Clemenza Died in Solo-Car Crash on Charleston Road [Las Vegas, NV]
Crystal Clemenza Dead and 1 Other Injured in Solo-Car Crash on Charleston Road. The tragic accident happened on August 24th, at around 2:00 a.m., along Charleston Road and Pecos Boulevard. As per reports, Clemenza lost control of the white Cadillac and veered off the road before hitting a pole. The...
Nick the Greek Plans to Open Five Las Vegas Locations
The first location is gearing up for a grand opening in Silverado Ranch
Gas test: Checking fuel quality across Las Vegas Valley, how stations prevent trouble for your car
With record gas prices, the 8 News Now I-Team set out to test fuel quality at gas stations across the Las Vegas Valley. Here's what we found.
Drought-tolerant trees could be next water-saving decision in Las Vegas
As people put in rock landscapes and take out thirsty grass, the Las Vegas valley is looking different all the time. But what about trees? How are they going to survive in a yard full of rocks?
cohaitungchi.com
30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)
You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
news3lv.com
25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...
L.A. Weekly
David William Dunmire Killed in 3-Car Crash on Clearwater Canyon Drive [Henderson, NV]
54-Year-Old Man Dies in Multi-Vehicle Collision on South Valle Verde Drive. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., near the intersection of South Valle Verde and Clearwater Canyon Drive on August 31st. According to reports, a Honda Accord collided with a Ford pickup-truck, when the Honda driver attempted to pass the...
Police search county official’s home in connection with journalist’s homicide investigation
Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German
Comments / 1