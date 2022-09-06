ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Lee Canyon fall season returns September 12th

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Lee Canyon is marking the start of the resort's first-ever daily-operating schedule outside of the ski and snowboard season. It begins on Monday, September 12, when the resort will offer all services, including dining. Lee Canyon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’

For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Wildfire Lake Mead Completes Renovation with Opening of Wild Grill

WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD COMPLETES RENOVATION WITH OPENING OF WILD GRILL. The newly upgraded Wildfire Lake Mead completes its renovation by opening its Wild Grill. The property, located on East Lake Mead across from the newly developed Cadence community, also features an expanded casino, an STN Sportsbook, and free, convenient parking.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

It’s a Lobster Feast

Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Breeze Airways adds 8 new routes to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you’re looking to get away, one airline is offering more flight destinations from Las Vegas, with flights starting at just under $30. Breeze Airways announced eight new cities you can fly to from Las Vegas, including Jacksonville, Westchester, Huntsville, Norfolk, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Charleston, and Akron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Veggie Buck Truck' set to return to Las Vegas valley for fall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pop-Up Produce Markets are returning to serve the Las Vegas community with dates over the next three months. The Southern Nevada Health District says six markets are scheduled for the Bonneville Transit Center downtown and the SNHD Decatur office starting this month. Patrons can pay...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mobile-home fire in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A mobile home was set on fire Wednesday night. The Clark County Fire Department reported to 3429 Encina Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Three fire engines, two rescues, one truck, and an air resource vehicle responded to the scene. The fire was put out around 7:16...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

A New Bagel Experience

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Some of the best mornings begin with a bagel and Henderson now has a new bagel spot. ‘Bodega Bagel’ a New York style bagel shop opened its doors and JC Fernandez gives us all the details.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

September Is A Great Month For Food Lovers In Las Vegas

For me, September is the best month of the year in Las Vegas when it comes to food festivals, and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)

You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...
NEVADA STATE
L.A. Weekly

David William Dunmire Killed in 3-Car Crash on Clearwater Canyon Drive [Henderson, NV]

54-Year-Old Man Dies in Multi-Vehicle Collision on South Valle Verde Drive. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., near the intersection of South Valle Verde and Clearwater Canyon Drive on August 31st. According to reports, a Honda Accord collided with a Ford pickup-truck, when the Honda driver attempted to pass the...

