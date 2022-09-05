ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Flywire

Flywire FLYW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $29.25 versus the current price of Flywire at $25.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Flywire...
Starbucks To $94? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Citigroup raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $90 to $94. Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks shares fell 0.1% to $84.50 in pre-market trading. BTIG cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. EIGR price target from $57 to $48. BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Torrid Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Torrid Holdings CURV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $6.6 versus the current price of Torrid Holdings at $5.625, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
A Preview Of RH's Earnings

RH RH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that RH will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.48. RH bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
HP, Ambarella, Bed Bath & Beyond And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 280 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Daktronics, Inc. DAKT dropped 22.1% to close at $3.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and reported a 6.3% year-over-year drop in orders.
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Moved 5.3% Higher on Wednesday

There was no major catalyst, but Silvergate may have benefitted from what the market interpreted as not entirely bad economic news. Silvergate has seen quite a boost in net interest income from higher rates this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Earnings Outlook For Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies LSAK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-09-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lesaka Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Lesaka Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NIO, GameStop And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects NIO Inc. NIO to report a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. NIO shares dropped 0.5% to $17.02 in the after-hours trading session.
