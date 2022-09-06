So you’ve made the decision to punt on the tight end position until the late rounds of your fantasy draft. It’s a great strategy if you want to load up on skill position players, or grab a quarterback with an earlier pick, but to really make it work, you’ve got to make sure you draft the right guy. If not, you could be stuck streaming tight ends week after week, and that’s no fun. To avoid that unfortunate fate, you’ll want to take a look at Bears TE Cole Kmet when you reach the double-digit rounds of your draft.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO