ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cole Kmet could be top fantasy sleeper pick

So you’ve made the decision to punt on the tight end position until the late rounds of your fantasy draft. It’s a great strategy if you want to load up on skill position players, or grab a quarterback with an earlier pick, but to really make it work, you’ve got to make sure you draft the right guy. If not, you could be stuck streaming tight ends week after week, and that’s no fun. To avoid that unfortunate fate, you’ll want to take a look at Bears TE Cole Kmet when you reach the double-digit rounds of your draft.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?

The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Ranking NFL teams’ popularity across the US

Now that the NFL season has arrived, the battle between teams – and their fans – is ready to reignite. Franchises with the biggest fanbases aren’t always the best, and some organizations in smaller markets have a greater reach than their state lines. So, which team has the largest group of supporters?
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

These NFL teams are seeking their first Super Bowl title in 2022

As the new NFL season gets underway, all 32 fan bases are dreaming of a Super Bowl. But some are much hungrier than others for that elusive Lombardi Trophy. While there have been 56 Super Bowls played in NFL history, not all 32 teams have won at least one. In fact, more than 10 teams have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, with some of them having not even reached the Big Game before.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Golf Digest

Rickie Fowler makes another change in parting ways with coach, per report

It was a player-coach pairing that some people never loved, and now Rickie Fowler apparently is parting ways with his instructor of the last three years, John Tillery. Tillery told ESPN on Tuesday that he’s no longer working with Fowler, who hired him in September 2019 after Butch Harmon cut out travel from his teaching schedule. Some in the industry questioned the move at the time, and the results of all the work with Tillery have not been fruitful.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#49ers#Chemistry#American Football
NBC Sports Chicago

How Eberflus' defense can help Kindle Vildor play better

Last season, Kindle Vildor was a popular choice among Bears fans and pundits to be a breakout star on the defense. He flashed in training camp, and many predicted he would win a job at some point in the middle of the season. Vildor exceeded those expectations and ended up as a Week 1 starter. He had a big opportunity in front of him to play opposite his fellow 2020 draft classmate Jaylon Johnson to help restore the Bears defense to its former glory.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Winners, losers from Bills-Rams opening night showdown

That’s how one could describe the Buffalo Bills’ commanding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener on Thursday. After the game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first half, the Bills cruised to a 21-0 point differential in the final two quarters in a statement win over the defending Super Bowl champions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Looking back at the best, worst divisions in NFL history

The AFC West is poised to be the NFL’s “group of death” in 2022. The term, which is typically reserved for the World Cup and UEFA Champions League, is used for one group that is deemed more daunting than the rest because of its depth and talent. Heading into the new NFL season, the AFC West has plenty of both.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more

The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-NFL player says Fields should 'demand a trade'

The national media hasn't shined the spotlight away from the Chicago Bears this off-season. If anything, the light's gotten brighter. "Justin Fields should demand a d--n trade," ex-NFL cornerback and ESPN analyst, Dominique Foxworth said. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good players. Their cap is messed up. They didn't draft and sign all that well. Hold out and force a trade."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy