What's so bad about Soldier Field? 5 things to know
The Chicago Bears will likely break their lease with Soldier Field to move into a new stadium they plan to build in Arlington Heights. The city will host an informational community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8 to kickstart the planning. Why do the Bears want to leave Soldier Field in...
Why new DT Armon Watts thinks Bears are perfect fit
Every year there are surprising waiver cuts. Guys who appear to be locks to make a 53-man roster suddenly have their lives uprooted, and must work to assimilate with a new team in a short amount of time. New Bears defensive tackle Armon Watts fit that bill this season. “For...
Why Cole Kmet could be top fantasy sleeper pick
So you’ve made the decision to punt on the tight end position until the late rounds of your fantasy draft. It’s a great strategy if you want to load up on skill position players, or grab a quarterback with an earlier pick, but to really make it work, you’ve got to make sure you draft the right guy. If not, you could be stuck streaming tight ends week after week, and that’s no fun. To avoid that unfortunate fate, you’ll want to take a look at Bears TE Cole Kmet when you reach the double-digit rounds of your draft.
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
Ranking NFL teams’ popularity across the US
Now that the NFL season has arrived, the battle between teams – and their fans – is ready to reignite. Franchises with the biggest fanbases aren’t always the best, and some organizations in smaller markets have a greater reach than their state lines. So, which team has the largest group of supporters?
How to watch Bears vs. 49ers Week 1: TV channel, start time, odds
The Bears are back, and they have a tough test right out of the gate. Justin Fields and Co. will host Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers to kick off the 2022 season. The two quarterbacks were both first-rounders in the 2021 draft, but they landed in drastically different situations.
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
These NFL teams are seeking their first Super Bowl title in 2022
As the new NFL season gets underway, all 32 fan bases are dreaming of a Super Bowl. But some are much hungrier than others for that elusive Lombardi Trophy. While there have been 56 Super Bowls played in NFL history, not all 32 teams have won at least one. In fact, more than 10 teams have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, with some of them having not even reached the Big Game before.
Best NFL free agents still unsigned entering the 2022 season
Even though the 2022 NFL season is about to begin, there are still plenty of talented players still looking for roster spots. The list of free agents entering the 2022 season is especially impressive, with several former Pro Bowlers and All-Pros still available. Some of the best players will remain...
Bills vs. Rams: 6 things to know about the 2022 NFL opening game
The 2022 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with a heavyweight showdown in primetime on NBC. The preseason Super Bowl favorites will visit the defending Super Bowl champions as MVP favorite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills meet Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Here are six storylines to...
How Eberflus has helped Fields, Bears' offense grow, prepare
LAKE FOREST – Justin Fields' education has been extensive this offseason. Fields has spent eight months in the lab changing his footwork, tightening his delivery, and learning a new offense. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, a brilliant defensive mind, has been a valuable resource for his young quarterback in...
Rickie Fowler makes another change in parting ways with coach, per report
It was a player-coach pairing that some people never loved, and now Rickie Fowler apparently is parting ways with his instructor of the last three years, John Tillery. Tillery told ESPN on Tuesday that he’s no longer working with Fowler, who hired him in September 2019 after Butch Harmon cut out travel from his teaching schedule. Some in the industry questioned the move at the time, and the results of all the work with Tillery have not been fruitful.
Bears confident Brisker, Gordon can handle Week 1 test vs. 49ers
LAKE FOREST – Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles revamped the secondary this offseason, injecting youth and talent into a unit that was among the worst in the NFL last season. That youthful talent – cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker – finally arrives Sunday...
How Eberflus' defense can help Kindle Vildor play better
Last season, Kindle Vildor was a popular choice among Bears fans and pundits to be a breakout star on the defense. He flashed in training camp, and many predicted he would win a job at some point in the middle of the season. Vildor exceeded those expectations and ended up as a Week 1 starter. He had a big opportunity in front of him to play opposite his fellow 2020 draft classmate Jaylon Johnson to help restore the Bears defense to its former glory.
Winners, losers from Bills-Rams opening night showdown
That’s how one could describe the Buffalo Bills’ commanding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener on Thursday. After the game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first half, the Bills cruised to a 21-0 point differential in the final two quarters in a statement win over the defending Super Bowl champions.
How to watch Rams at Bills opening night: Live stream, TV, more
The four words we’ve been waiting for: The NFL is back. After last watching the Los Angeles Rams lift the Super Bowl title against the Cincinnati Bengals, we now get to watch them start off the 2022 campaign against the Buffalo Bills in what should be a huge test for the Southern California franchise.
Fields not motivated by 2021 draft, 'glad' 49ers passed on him
LAKE FOREST – Darnell Mooney opened eyes when he said Bears quarterback Justin Fields would make the San Francisco 49ers "pay" for passing on him in the 2021 NFL Draft when the two teams meet at Soldier Field in Week 1. But ask Fields, and he'll tell you that's...
Looking back at the best, worst divisions in NFL history
The AFC West is poised to be the NFL’s “group of death” in 2022. The term, which is typically reserved for the World Cup and UEFA Champions League, is used for one group that is deemed more daunting than the rest because of its depth and talent. Heading into the new NFL season, the AFC West has plenty of both.
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
Ex-NFL player says Fields should 'demand a trade'
The national media hasn't shined the spotlight away from the Chicago Bears this off-season. If anything, the light's gotten brighter. "Justin Fields should demand a d--n trade," ex-NFL cornerback and ESPN analyst, Dominique Foxworth said. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good players. Their cap is messed up. They didn't draft and sign all that well. Hold out and force a trade."
