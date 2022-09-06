ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Annual Give for Good Louisville charity event returns Sept. 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Give for Good Louisville returns next week. The annual event is held as a push to get people to donate to local charities in the area. Give for Good Louisville starts Thursday, Sept. 15, and runs for 24 hours. Since 2014, the donation drive was raised...
99.5 WKDQ

New Indoor Nerf Arena Coming to Louisville

If your kid (or you) loves having Nerf wars at home, you have to check out a whole indoor arena dedicated to that in Louisville. It's crazy to think about how popular Nerf guns are among kids after all these years. These things were a blast when I was growing up in the 90s. Now the guns that they sell are way cooler than anything we had when we were kids. I think that's the cool thing about Nerf guns, they are fun for kids and big kids at heart. I always thought that it would be cool to have a place to go that was designed specifically for Nerf wars. As it turns out, there actually is a place like that and it is not far from the Evansville area.
WHAS11

Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (9/6)

Join Big Bar for a night of “musical related hi-jinks!” This showtune trivia night features videos of Tony Performances and Broadway-related videos, and the winner gets a pair of tickets to see Pandora Production’s “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”. Louisville Comedy Club. No cover | 7:30...
leoweekly.com

Big Four Arts Festival Returns To Louisville This Weekend

Big Four Arts Festival, an annual event with more than 150 artists, returns to Waterfront Park this weekend. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11. The main draw is a juried art show that...
wdrb.com

Liege and Dairy closing 4 years after opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors after four years. The owner of Liege and Dairy posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying "It's time to say goodbye." "But I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure!"...
rhstoday.com

Phyllis Patterson Returns Home

Every day teachers make an impact in students’ lives whether it be through their nurturing nature or teaching habits. Robinson’s newest edition to the English Department, Phyllis Patterson, is excited this school year to bring out the best in her students and not only impact their grades, but their lives. Patterson comes to Robinson with lots of experience and is ready to teach.
nationofblue.com

The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville

The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Spencer County (3-0) vs Collins (3-0) One of the multiple of undefeated matchups in the area, Spencer County comes in...
Wave 3

Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John and Joy Mays have been married for 16 years, and now they are bringing their love of martial arts to Jeffersonville. The idea started after they saw the positive impact martial arts had on their young son. “My son’s life, when I seen his life...
WLKY.com

PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Flea Market still going strong after nearly 50 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 1976, every Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky Flea Market welcomes visitors and vendors from all over for its 4-day flea market event at the Kentucky Expo Center. However, the first Kentucky flea market ever held was in 1973, according to Terry Stewart, whose parents started the business. This Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky Flea Market attracted about 700 vendors.
wdrb.com

Period pantry for women opens in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pantry specifically for women opened this week in the California neighborhood. Change Today, Change Tomorrow now has a Jilly Pads period pantry at its location on South 15th Street. It's open during the weekly grocery pop-up in west Louisville. A refurbished newspaper stand will offer...
LOUISVILLE, KY

