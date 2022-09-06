Read full article on original website
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Moon and Stars Music and Arts Festival returning to Henryville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A live music and arts festival kicks off Friday in southern Indiana. The Moon and Stars Music and Arts Festival will run through Sunday, Sept. 11 at The Pacey Farm in Henryville, Indiana, for a second year. The festival raises money for Turning Point Domestic Violence...
wdrb.com
Annual Give for Good Louisville charity event returns Sept. 15
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Give for Good Louisville returns next week. The annual event is held as a push to get people to donate to local charities in the area. Give for Good Louisville starts Thursday, Sept. 15, and runs for 24 hours. Since 2014, the donation drive was raised...
New Indoor Nerf Arena Coming to Louisville
If your kid (or you) loves having Nerf wars at home, you have to check out a whole indoor arena dedicated to that in Louisville. It's crazy to think about how popular Nerf guns are among kids after all these years. These things were a blast when I was growing up in the 90s. Now the guns that they sell are way cooler than anything we had when we were kids. I think that's the cool thing about Nerf guns, they are fun for kids and big kids at heart. I always thought that it would be cool to have a place to go that was designed specifically for Nerf wars. As it turns out, there actually is a place like that and it is not far from the Evansville area.
Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
wdrb.com
Flood-prone green space in Louisville's California neighborhood to be turned into park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A green space in the California neighborhood was transformed into a park for the community, bringing new life to an area of Louisville once plagued by flooding. Thirteen years ago, homes near the intersection of South 23rd and Maple streets were underwater as Louisville saw as...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (9/6)
Join Big Bar for a night of “musical related hi-jinks!” This showtune trivia night features videos of Tony Performances and Broadway-related videos, and the winner gets a pair of tickets to see Pandora Production’s “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”. Louisville Comedy Club. No cover | 7:30...
leoweekly.com
Big Four Arts Festival Returns To Louisville This Weekend
Big Four Arts Festival, an annual event with more than 150 artists, returns to Waterfront Park this weekend. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11. The main draw is a juried art show that...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
wdrb.com
Liege and Dairy closing 4 years after opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors after four years. The owner of Liege and Dairy posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying "It's time to say goodbye." "But I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure!"...
wdrb.com
Old Louisville Live free concert series returns to Central Park this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free concerts are returning to Central Park in Old Louisville. The Old Louisville LIVE concert series picks back up this Saturday, Sept. 10, with a performance by Mike Tracey and the Hora Certa Brazilian Jazz group from 5-7 p.m. There will be food trucks and concessions...
'24 SF Trentyn Flowers Lands Louisville Scholarship Offer
The California prospect in one of the top players in the Class of 2024.
rhstoday.com
Phyllis Patterson Returns Home
Every day teachers make an impact in students’ lives whether it be through their nurturing nature or teaching habits. Robinson’s newest edition to the English Department, Phyllis Patterson, is excited this school year to bring out the best in her students and not only impact their grades, but their lives. Patterson comes to Robinson with lots of experience and is ready to teach.
wdrb.com
Louisville Tourism officials preparing for nearly 400,000 people to enjoy 2 weeks of music festivals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are well underway at the Highland Festival Ground a little more than a week before the start of Louisville's two-week marathon of live music. Some of the barricades are already up for closed streets outside the Kentucky Exposition Center off Preston Highway in anticipation for...
nationofblue.com
The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville
The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
wdrb.com
5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Spencer County (3-0) vs Collins (3-0) One of the multiple of undefeated matchups in the area, Spencer County comes in...
wdrb.com
Homearama returns Saturday in Oldham County section of Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homearama returns to Norton Commons this weekend for a fifth time. The 2022 tour will include 10 homes that are near a park in The Hamlet, a 158-acre addition to Norton Common that extends into Oldham County. This year's showcase, put on by the Building Industry...
Wave 3
Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John and Joy Mays have been married for 16 years, and now they are bringing their love of martial arts to Jeffersonville. The idea started after they saw the positive impact martial arts had on their young son. “My son’s life, when I seen his life...
WLKY.com
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Flea Market still going strong after nearly 50 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 1976, every Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky Flea Market welcomes visitors and vendors from all over for its 4-day flea market event at the Kentucky Expo Center. However, the first Kentucky flea market ever held was in 1973, according to Terry Stewart, whose parents started the business. This Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky Flea Market attracted about 700 vendors.
wdrb.com
Period pantry for women opens in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pantry specifically for women opened this week in the California neighborhood. Change Today, Change Tomorrow now has a Jilly Pads period pantry at its location on South 15th Street. It's open during the weekly grocery pop-up in west Louisville. A refurbished newspaper stand will offer...
