Contra Costa County, CA

100-acre brush fire burns in East Bay, evacuation warnings cleared

By Phil Mayer
 3 days ago

MARTINEZ, Calif. ( KRON ) — Fire units responded to a fire in the area of Highway 4 and Cummings Skyway on Monday afternoon. The fire, which is called the Franklin Fire, reached 100 acres in size, Cal Fire said.

As of 7:33 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department said the fire was 75 percent contained. In an interview with KRON4 Monday night, Cal Fire’s Josh Shifrin said the fire has been contained.

“With all of our air resources and ground resources working together we were able to stop forward progress,” he said.

The fire is classified as a two-alarm fire. It is east of the Franklin Canyon Golf Course.

The fire was spreading at a “dangerous” rate of speed, according to Cal Fire. The left side of the fire threatened some structures in the area. Evacuation warnings had been issued for the fire. Those warnings have since been lifted.

“An `All Clear` has been issued for the fire in near Franklin Canyon Golf Course. Residents who are in the area South of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Valley Road in Martinez, please feel free to resume normal activities,” the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thousands without power across Bay Area

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

