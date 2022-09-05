Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shoots man in Lancaster

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot a man Monday morning in Lancaster, a department spokesman said.

Deputy Raquel Utley, the department's public information officer, said the man was shot about 8:30 a.m. near the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Officials had no information about his condition.

On Tuesday, sheriff's officials released more information about the incident, saying that it began when deputies saw a man "wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies." As deputies attempted to arrest him, officials said, the man pulled out a gun and a deputy shot him. A gun was recovered at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the incident, officials said.

