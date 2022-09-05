Temperatures dip in some places around San Diego County, but energy-use worries remain high

More than 400 people raced one-mile during the 93rd Labor Day Pier Swim in on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 in Oceanside, CA. (Ana Ramirez / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Labor Day saw San Diego County and the rest of California laboring, all right — laboring to keep cool during a record-breaking heat wave and laboring to keep the lights on.

Daytime high temperatures eased a bit on the coast Monday as thousands of people again flocked to beaches in search of relief. But the mercury still soared over 100 in several inland locations: Ramona, Valley Center, San Pasqual, Alpine, and Campo. It was 110 in Borrego Springs.

Electrical grid operators implored residents to continue conserving energy during the late afternoon and evening hours. The state will be under a "flex alert" Tuesday for the seventh straight day, this time from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., an hour later than usual.

The extended window — residents are asked during alerts to keep air conditioners at 78 degrees and avoid using major appliances — reflected concerns that electrical demand could outpace supply as the brutal hot spell lingers through the week.

Tuesday's demand could reach 51,145 megawatts, the highest ever, according to officials. They said the state will face its biggest threat of rotating blackouts this year, similar to what happened in August 2020, when about 800,000 homes and businesses lost power for periods up to about 2.5 hours.

That was the first time in nearly 20 years that outages were ordered in California due to insufficient supplies.

"We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave," said Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator, which manages the grid. He said the state could fall 2,000 to 4,000 megawatts short of what's needed.

“Over the last several days we have seen a positive impact on lowering demand because of everyone’s help, but now we need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify,” Mainzer said.

Spot outages were reported in several areas of the county Monday, with at least two of them, both in Ramona, caused by what San Diego Gas & Electric said was weather affecting its equipment.

Ramona is also where another major heat-wave related concern — wildfire — reared its snarling head on the holiday. A fire broke out at about noon in the Witch Creek area near state Route 78 and Ramona Trails Drive and threatened homes as it spread through about 50 acres before Cal Fire crews stopped its spread.

The fire agency also reported more progress on the Border 32 fire near Dulzura. Officials said it was 100 percent contained after burning 4,456 acres.

Some relief is in sight, or at least a change in the wild weather. The National Weather Service said Hurricane Kay , now off the coast of Mexico, could bring significant rain, winds and surf by the weekend.

Slowly churning about 1,100 miles southeast of San Diego on Monday, Kay is forecast to track much of the way up the Baja California peninsula. It is projected to come within 240 miles of San Diego on Saturday; early models say it could drop up to two inches of rain in Southern California, possibly including the eastern side of the San Diego mountains.

“It’s too early to tell if Kay is going to just give us clouds, or rain and wind, or whether it will veer offshore,” said Brian Adams, a weather service forecaster.

Since the rainy season began, San Diego International Airport has recorded 6.10 inches of precipitation, which is 3.58 inches below average. The season ends Sept. 30.

Nightfall hasn't brought much comfort during the heat spell. Several areas on Sunday set or matched records for highest minimum temperatures.

Escondido never got cooler than 81, beating by one degree the previous mark set on Sept. 27, 2014.

San Diego's low was 78, equaling a record set on Aug. 10, 2018.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .