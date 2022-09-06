ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spears Face Disturbing Child Abuse Allegations

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been accused of child sexual abuse in a disturbing new lawsuit. The Daily Beast reported two alleged victims, siblings referred to as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe,” claim both comedians were involved with abusing them in their youth and causing serious trauma.

According to the report, the comedians recruited each child to perform inappropriate acts on camera when Jane was 14 and John was 7. Additionally, Haddish and Spears allegedly encouraged one of the siblings to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera while underage.

The disturbing allegations detail how Jane was allegedly coached by Haddish to perform explicit acts on food objects. The victim explained how at the time, she did not disclose the “physically, emotionally, and mentally uncomfortable” encounter.

“Haddish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning,” the lawsuit details. “At that point,” Jane expressed to the outlet, “I knew a hundred percent what they wanted out of me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8vIU_0hjMiWxb00
Tiffany Haddish attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Easter Sunday” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

A year later, John was allegedly recruited by Haddish and Spears to star in a comedy sketch titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.” The sketch is graphically detailed in the Daily Beast’s report. In 2018, Bossip posted about it , four years after it was filmed, noting Spears and Haddish would have to answer for the content.

At the time, the siblings’ mother claimed she spent the next week contacting Spears and asking to see the footage of her son after he called her crying and asking not to continue filming. Spears allegedly told her repeatedly that it had not yet been edited. The mother claims to have found out what the video contained after the Bossip report.

According to CNN , attorneys for Haddish and Spears called the allegations “bogus” and a “shakedown,” respectively.

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down,” said a statement from Haddish’s lawyer to the outlet, adding that the mother “has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Jane Doe is now the legal guardian for John Doe after the mother experienced traumatic personal issues that impacted her mental and physical health.

Spears’s lawyer shared with CNN, “He isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.”

