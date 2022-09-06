ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Nat White
2d ago

It's not just the pay. I quit after 28 years because of the parents. I am not your servant. I do not need to learn how to speak Spanish, if you have a concern speak to me, not my principal behind my back. I was a highly awarded and qualified teacher with great reviews, but the parents did not discipline their kids, ensure the homework was done, or even provide food for a snack.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
State
Montana State
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Education
davisvanguard.org

CA Attorney General Bonta Intervenes in Sacramento Natomas Unified Case, Urges District to Address Discipline Issues But Still Keep Kids in School

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed for an amicus brief last week in the Natomas Unified School District v. Sacramento County Board of Education, urging an appellate court to overturn what the brief called the unlawful expulsion of an elementary school student. Bonta’s brief argues California...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

The Queen's visit to Sutter's Fort in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Queen Elizabeth was a world traveler, and as we remember her legacy, we are reminded about the time she visited Sacramento. In 1983, her majesty visited the state Capitol and took a tour of Sutter’s Fort. When she arrived, the Queen and Prince Phillip were escorted down the street by a band of historical characters, according to State Parks Interpreter and Sutter’s Fort curator Nancy Jenner.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Carroll
FOX40

Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Layoffs#K12#Point#Edsource
ABC10

California's water use drops 10% in July amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians stepped up their water conservation in July, using 10.4% less than two years ago as the state struggles with a years-long drought, state water officials said Wednesday. July marks the first full month that new conservation rules like a ban on watering decorative grass were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy