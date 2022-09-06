ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Officials: North Spokane house fire caused by smoking products

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department has determined the cause of this early morning house fire resulted from improperly discarded smoking materials that were left on the front porch. SFD says the people inside of the home were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Firefighters knock down house fire in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire early Thursday morning in north Spokane on Walnut Street. According to the battalion chief on scene, when fire crews arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home but made it out safely before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported for either of the residents or any firefighters.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Evacuations lifted in Seven Bays Fire near Davenport

DAVNEPORT, Wash. – In an update from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), evacuations for the Seven Bays Fire near Davenport have been lifted. Miles-Creston Road remains closed right now, but crews say it should reopen Tuesday evening. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 2:45 p.m. Evacuations remained in...
DAVENPORT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Colbert, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews respond to 10-acre fire on Fairchild Air Force Base

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Fairchild Air Force Base’s fire department, the fire burning within the exterior fence of the base is 10 acres. Right now, there’s no risk to life or property. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. Fire crews are responding to...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Boys charged with arson for setting fires in park in north Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene police said three boys were charged with arson for setting fires at Bluegrass Park in late July. Officers said they responded to a fire call at Bluegrass Park the morning of July 29. When officers got there, they found the bark in the play area and part of the play structure was on fire.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Transportation agency seeks public feedback on proposed projects

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) has developed a 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), and is seeking community feedback. The TIP contains 87 projects, including 19 which are new to this plan, and a total of $1.02 billion of prosed transportation investments to be spent in the next four years. You can find the full text of the plan here.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Dnr#Khq
FOX 28 Spokane

Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Taste of Fall!

Mother Nature is handing us a taste of Fall as daytime highs dip down closer towards our averages for this time of the year, with highs in the upper 70’s for both Thursday and Friday. Winds remain breezy, with red flag warnings lingering for parts of the NE mountains and Cascades through tonight and tomorrow.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car

COLFAX, Wash. – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing was stolen from Spokane County in 2021. Phipps was transported to the Whitman County Jail and booked on his Spokane County felony warrant and being in possession of stolen property.
COLFAX, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Friday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The theme of this year’s fair is “All Systems Go,” including space-themed iconography on its promotional posters. The event will run for...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 28 Spokane

Major Crimes detectives looking for help identifying body

SPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office said they’re looking for help identifying a dead body. Detectives said the body was found on Aug. 11 around 5 p.m. in the Spokane River downstream from the West Rifle Club. The body was recovered the next day. Detectives said they suspect the victim’s body had been in the water for several months, making it hard for the victim to be identified. Investigators released several details of the body which include:A tattoo on the victim’s upper left torso showing a woman’s face and a sombrero-style hat near the bottom and to the rightA tattoo on the victim’s inner right arm that includes writing with other artA wristband that said “Honey Kissing”Two more wristbands that said “SOLIDER OF SOBRIETY” and “COOL CATS”If you have any information on who this person is… reach out to Detective Bohanek with the Sheriff’s office at 509-477-3223.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Shakespeare in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Shakespeare Society is back this week, with the return of Shakespeare in the Park at Riverfront Park. According to Riverfront Park, the event will feature “Goodnight Desdemona”, with a little bit of Alice in Wonderland and a lot of Shakespeare. Shows will...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Carl Maxey Center announces celebration of life for Sandy Williams

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Carl Maxey Center announced a celebration of life will be taking place on Sept. 13 for Sandy Williams, the late executive director who died in a float plane crash in the Puget Sound. The event will be at the First Interstate Center of the Arts...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Riverfront Park seeking naming rights partner for Expo ’74 US Pavilion

SPOKANE, Wash. – Riverfront Park is searching for an exclusive naming rights partner for the Expo ’74 U.S. Pavilion. Spokane Parks & Recreation issued a request for proposals on Sept. 7, with submissions due by Oct. 10. This is the latest request of Riverfront’s initiative to partner with community organizations to provide programming and leverage park funds.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy