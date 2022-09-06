Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Officials: North Spokane house fire caused by smoking products
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department has determined the cause of this early morning house fire resulted from improperly discarded smoking materials that were left on the front porch. SFD says the people inside of the home were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Firefighters knock down house fire in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire early Thursday morning in north Spokane on Walnut Street. According to the battalion chief on scene, when fire crews arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home but made it out safely before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported for either of the residents or any firefighters.
FOX 28 Spokane
Evacuations lifted in Seven Bays Fire near Davenport
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – In an update from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), evacuations for the Seven Bays Fire near Davenport have been lifted. Miles-Creston Road remains closed right now, but crews say it should reopen Tuesday evening. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 2:45 p.m. Evacuations remained in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Huntington Park to close temporarily while Avista prepares to move rocks
SPOKANE, Wash. – Huntington Park will close Sept. 12 while Avista assembles a crane it will use to relocate rocks. The park will reopen when crane assembly is complete on Sept. 14, and the work area will be secured to protect the public. Large amounts of cobble and gravel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews respond to 10-acre fire on Fairchild Air Force Base
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Fairchild Air Force Base’s fire department, the fire burning within the exterior fence of the base is 10 acres. Right now, there’s no risk to life or property. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. Fire crews are responding to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Boys charged with arson for setting fires in park in north Idaho
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene police said three boys were charged with arson for setting fires at Bluegrass Park in late July. Officers said they responded to a fire call at Bluegrass Park the morning of July 29. When officers got there, they found the bark in the play area and part of the play structure was on fire.
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 3 evacuations in place for fast-moving Orin Rice Fire in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a new fast-moving wildfire is causing Level 3 evacuations. People living in homes near 1750 Orin Rice Road and Day Road need to leave immediately. People living in homes on Pleasant Valley Road, north of Day Road.
FOX 28 Spokane
Transportation agency seeks public feedback on proposed projects
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) has developed a 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), and is seeking community feedback. The TIP contains 87 projects, including 19 which are new to this plan, and a total of $1.02 billion of prosed transportation investments to be spent in the next four years. You can find the full text of the plan here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My...
FOX 28 Spokane
Taste of Fall!
Mother Nature is handing us a taste of Fall as daytime highs dip down closer towards our averages for this time of the year, with highs in the upper 70’s for both Thursday and Friday. Winds remain breezy, with red flag warnings lingering for parts of the NE mountains and Cascades through tonight and tomorrow.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing was stolen from Spokane County in 2021. Phipps was transported to the Whitman County Jail and booked on his Spokane County felony warrant and being in possession of stolen property.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Friday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The theme of this year’s fair is “All Systems Go,” including space-themed iconography on its promotional posters. The event will run for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
Major Crimes detectives looking for help identifying body
SPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office said they’re looking for help identifying a dead body. Detectives said the body was found on Aug. 11 around 5 p.m. in the Spokane River downstream from the West Rifle Club. The body was recovered the next day. Detectives said they suspect the victim’s body had been in the water for several months, making it hard for the victim to be identified. Investigators released several details of the body which include:A tattoo on the victim’s upper left torso showing a woman’s face and a sombrero-style hat near the bottom and to the rightA tattoo on the victim’s inner right arm that includes writing with other artA wristband that said “Honey Kissing”Two more wristbands that said “SOLIDER OF SOBRIETY” and “COOL CATS”If you have any information on who this person is… reach out to Detective Bohanek with the Sheriff’s office at 509-477-3223.
FOX 28 Spokane
Shakespeare in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Shakespeare Society is back this week, with the return of Shakespeare in the Park at Riverfront Park. According to Riverfront Park, the event will feature “Goodnight Desdemona”, with a little bit of Alice in Wonderland and a lot of Shakespeare. Shows will...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley hosts National French Bulldog Club of America Show
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – For the first time on the west coast, Spokane Valley is hosting the National French Bulldog Club of America Show at the Mirabeau Hotel & Convention Center. People from across the country have come with their French bulldogs to compete. This show is a big...
FOX 28 Spokane
Girl hit by bus Friday evening remains in the hospital in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A girl who was hit by a school bus after a football game on the evening of Aug. 2 remained in the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. A release from the day of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Carl Maxey Center announces celebration of life for Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Carl Maxey Center announced a celebration of life will be taking place on Sept. 13 for Sandy Williams, the late executive director who died in a float plane crash in the Puget Sound. The event will be at the First Interstate Center of the Arts...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai sheriff’s office thanks community for supporting deputy who gave birth, had stroke
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is thanking the community for supporting deputy Yvonne Cress, who had a “debilitating” stroke two months after giving birth to her first child. “Yvonne is a fighter and is driven to overcome this obstacle,” KCSO said...
FOX 28 Spokane
Riverfront Park seeking naming rights partner for Expo ’74 US Pavilion
SPOKANE, Wash. – Riverfront Park is searching for an exclusive naming rights partner for the Expo ’74 U.S. Pavilion. Spokane Parks & Recreation issued a request for proposals on Sept. 7, with submissions due by Oct. 10. This is the latest request of Riverfront’s initiative to partner with community organizations to provide programming and leverage park funds.
FOX 28 Spokane
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d’Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The “Legally Blonde” actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her “happy place.”. FOX28 Spokane©
Comments / 0