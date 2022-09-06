Read full article on original website
Healthline
Can a Blood Test Help Diagnose Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Severe fatigue, chronic pain, brain fog, difficulties with day-to-day tasks — these are just a few of the often disabling symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome. Millions of people across the globe, up to about 2.5 million people in the United States alone, are believed to be affected by this condition, and many don’t have a formal diagnosis. One of the reasons for this is the lack of a specific test for chronic fatigue syndrome.
Medical News Today
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
psychologytoday.com
Why Does Stress Make My Stomach Hurt?
The brain and the gut are wired together biologically in ways that make people's stomachs hurt when they're stressed. Stress can trigger reflux, a knot in the stomach, nausea, bloating, cramping, and the urgent need to go to the bathroom. The best approach to tummy troubles that are exacerbated by...
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
survivornet.com
‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion
Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
I’m a doctor and here’s the hidden heart condition that can be ‘worse than cancer’ – the signs you need to know
HEART conditions can be terrifying. The heart pumps blood around your body and is one of the most important organs - meaning it's key to keeping it in shape. But one doctor has now warned of a hidden condition, that they say can be 'worse than cancer'. Specialist Dr Mamta...
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
survivornet.com
Hardworking Teacher, 56, Had A ‘Terrible Sore Throat’ That Would Not Go Away But She Thought She Just Had A Fever: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Devoted teacher Bethan Cawley was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) after suffering from a “terrible sore throat” that wouldn’t go away. Now, she’s urging others to take “seek advice” when they think something is wrong with their bodies. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is...
survivornet.com
Dad Of Two, 40, With Chest Pains, Thirst and Fatigue Was Told By Doctors That ‘Nothing Is Wrong With Him:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Dixon, 40, was diagnosed with leukemia after insisting that blood tests be taken during a trip to the emergency room after suffering from chest, hip and rib cage pain. Prior to that trip, he had tried to make an in-person doctors appointment because he was dealing with fatigue, thirst, aches and pains.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
My husband’s headaches were put down to lack of sleep – he died weeks later
A WIDOW has told how her husband was thought to have headaches due to a lack of sleep - but he died weeks later. James Lamerton was just 40 when he passed away in November 2021, leaving behind his wife, Myriam, 32, and two-year-old daughter, Layla. Myriam, 32, from Leigh-on-Sea,...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
verywellhealth.com
Recognizing the Early Signs of Arthritis in Your Feet
Arthritis can affect any of your joints, including those in your feet. Joint damage from arthritis can cause pain, swelling, and physical changes to the joints. Arthritis is a general term that describes more than 100 rheumatic diseases that affect the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are pain and swelling in one or more joints. Arthritis can be acute (sudden and short-term) or chronic (gradual and long-lasting).
nypressnews.com
New test to detect Parkinson’s in just three minutes
The NHS say that no tests “can conclusively show that you have Parkinson’s disease” and that a diagnosis will be based “on your symptoms, medical history, and a detailed physical examination”. However, if the results of a new study are replicated, this could be about to change. Published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the researchers from the University of Manchester believe they have developed a test for the neurodegenerative condition which affects 145,000 people in the UK.
survivornet.com
Mom Of Two, 51, Visits Doctor To Stop Family From ‘Nagging’ Her About Lump, ‘Random Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mom Jo Rowley, 51, from Stevenage, north of London was fortunate to find her leukemia early, as the blood cancer can often be more difficult to diagnose. And she has her family to thank after “nagging” her to go to the doctor. When doctors couldn’t get a hold...
survivornet.com
Dad Of Two And Groom, 35, Thought His Crippling Stomach Pain Was From ‘Pre-Wedding Stress:’ Two Weeks After His Wedding Learned He Had Cancer
Recruitment consultant Florian Tushi, 35, was suffering from severe stomach pains and weight loss leading up to his wedding and chalked it up to stress. The dad-of-two was marrying his partner of ten years, Sarah, who is also the mother of his children. Two weeks after saying ‘I Do,’ Florian found out he had stage 4 stomach cancer.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
