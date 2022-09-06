ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Healthline

Can a Blood Test Help Diagnose Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

Severe fatigue, chronic pain, brain fog, difficulties with day-to-day tasks — these are just a few of the often disabling symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome. Millions of people across the globe, up to about 2.5 million people in the United States alone, are believed to be affected by this condition, and many don’t have a formal diagnosis. One of the reasons for this is the lack of a specific test for chronic fatigue syndrome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues

Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Why Does Stress Make My Stomach Hurt?

The brain and the gut are wired together biologically in ways that make people's stomachs hurt when they're stressed. Stress can trigger reflux, a knot in the stomach, nausea, bloating, cramping, and the urgent need to go to the bathroom. The best approach to tummy troubles that are exacerbated by...
HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
CANCER
Health
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
msn.com

The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Recognizing the Early Signs of Arthritis in Your Feet

Arthritis can affect any of your joints, including those in your feet. Joint damage from arthritis can cause pain, swelling, and physical changes to the joints. Arthritis is a general term that describes more than 100 rheumatic diseases that affect the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are pain and swelling in one or more joints. Arthritis can be acute (sudden and short-term) or chronic (gradual and long-lasting).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nypressnews.com

New test to detect Parkinson’s in just three minutes

The NHS say that no tests “can conclusively show that you have Parkinson’s disease” and that a diagnosis will be based “on your symptoms, medical history, and a detailed physical examination”. However, if the results of a new study are replicated, this could be about to change. Published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the researchers from the University of Manchester believe they have developed a test for the neurodegenerative condition which affects 145,000 people in the UK.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Dad Of Two And Groom, 35, Thought His Crippling Stomach Pain Was From ‘Pre-Wedding Stress:’ Two Weeks After His Wedding Learned He Had Cancer

Recruitment consultant Florian Tushi, 35, was suffering from severe stomach pains and weight loss leading up to his wedding and chalked it up to stress. The dad-of-two was marrying his partner of ten years, Sarah, who is also the mother of his children. Two weeks after saying ‘I Do,’ Florian found out he had stage 4 stomach cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for sleep?

Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
HEALTH

