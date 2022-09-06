Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Homestead Harvest Days This Weekend
The 34th Annual Homestead Harvest Days will be Friday-Sunday, September 9-11, at the Latzer Homestead on Old Trenton Road in Highland. Hours Friday are 7:30 AM to 3 PM with $3 admission; Saturday and Sunday are 7:30 AM to 5 PM for $5. The event is a celebration of history...
Breeze-Courier
I Love A Parade!
(PANA) — The 88th Pana Labor Day Parade drew thousands of spectators from all over central Illinois on Monday, Sept. 5. The temperature was ideal and the overcast kept spectators from being sunburnt. The parade was led by the Pana American Legion Color Guard, followed by a giant American flag held by members of Pana Elks Lodge 1261. In the lower inset is the Taylorville High School Marching band and in the upper inset, a favorite of any parade, scooping up candy!
southernillinoisnow.com
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
thenavigatornews.com
New rules for the Recycling Center
Lake Land College (LLC) released a statement on Aug.14, 2022 concerning the items being brought to the Recycling Center. The new rule states that users should not put items that are in plastic bags, in the bins. However, using a cardboard box or simply dumping the recyclables is acceptable. According to Kimberly Wellbaum, the facility coordinator for LLC, the bags get wrapped up in the mechanics of the sorting machine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freedom929.com
ONE DAY ONLY PICK UP
(OLNEY) A reminder that tomorrow is the one-day-only pickup date for those CRMH Auxiliary pre-ordered Fall Mums. That’s at the Olney City Park Community Building from 9:00 to 6:00. the CRMH Auxiliary wants to thank everyone for their support is this fundraising effort.
southernillinoisnow.com
The City of Salem announces plans for city wide cleanup
The City of Salem Public Works Department has announced that the annual City Wide Clean Up will be held the week of Monday, September 19th. The City’s residential trash hauler will pick up an amount equal to one pickup truck load of normal household items that are set at the curb on your normal trash day during that week ONLY. Each residential customer will be allowed only one pickup during this week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem to spray for mosquitoes at dusk Thursday night
The City of Salem will spray for mosquitoes, throughout town, on Thursday, September 8th beginning at dusk.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/09 – Marion St. Clair Roemer
Marion St. Clair Roemer, age 94 of Centralia, formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Centralia Manor in Centralia. She was born on March 19, 1928, in Harmony, Arkansas, the daughter of Cleve and Martha (Watson) St. Clair. She was preceded in death by her parents,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia industry adding break room tops August Centralia Building Permit Report
A Centralia industry adding on to their building to provide an employee break room highlights the August Centralia Building Permit report. Intermountain has been issued a $153,449 permit to add on a 578-foot addition for the break room. Total construction for the month totaled $223,816. There were a total of...
vandaliaradio.com
City of Vandalia swears in new Police Officer
The City of Vandalia officially has a new Police Officer. At Tuesday night’s Vandalia City Council meeting, New Vandalia Police Officer Matthew Ledbetter was sworn in. Ledbetter is the son of Brad Ledbetter, who is a former Illinois State Trooper and recently retired Vandalia Police Officer. Meanwhile, Mayor Rick Gottman wanted to be clear that all Police Officers are hired by the Police Commission and through Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray. A large amount of Ledbetter’s family was on hand for the swearing in.
southernillinoisnow.com
2020 09/12 – Melvin E. Lange
Melvin E. Lange, 79, of Centralia, passed away at home with family by his side on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Mr. Lange was born on February 7, 1943, to the late Fred and Leona (Lueking) Lange. He married Earlene (Twenhafel) Lange on June 6th, 1964, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
wfcnnews.com
Sesser, Hurst, W. Frankfort recieve loans for clean drinking water
BENTON – 117th District State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced this week that the Illinois EPA is awarding low-interest loans to local governments and sanitary districts. The city of Hurst in Williamson County, the city of Sesser, and the city of West Frankfort all stand to benefit from the...
q95fm.net
One Person Dead Following ATV Crash
An update from the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department:. On Sunday, September 4th, 2022, Station 200 members were alerted by Mingo 911 to a possible ATV Accident with injuries and ejection in the area of Taylorville, WV at 03:04. Station 200 responded with ATV 206 and 9 personnel at 03:08. Mingo...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bobcats Blowout Breese, SC Falls At Neoga, Rockets Dominate Rome — Jr High Baseball
Franklin Park improved to 15-3 with an 11-3 win on the road at Breese. The Bobcats scored 5 times in the opening inning and 4 more in the 4th to pull away. Landen Maxey was 3-4 with a double, 2 runs and 3 RBI. He was also the winning pitcher going 6 innings allowing just 5 hits and 3 runs, none of them were earned, with 7 strikeouts. Landon Tennyson needed just 7 pitches to get the last 3 outs. Also at the plate, Salem got RBI from Keytin Grawe, Avery Gullion, Evan Barnes, Jaret Gibson and Silas Lux. Payton Gullion singled and scored twice, Kyler King had 2 hits and 2 runs and Scout Puricelli singled. The Bobcats will finish up their week of games today when they host Wesclin.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Jesse Green-Strayhorn of West Schwartz in Salem on an outstanding domestic violence warrant and for violation of bail bond. 42-year-old Terrance Laughhunn of West 6th in Centralia was returned to the Marion County Jail via prisoner transport on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant on an aggravated fleeing charge. Bond is set at $15,000.
A heated debate; how Mattoon should use ARPA money
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–A meeting in Mattoon got heated Tuesday, as city council members and the community debated how to use American Rescue Plan money. “All we’re asking is do something, nothing has been done in 50 years,” said one resident. “This water issue is as old as you are and I am, nothing gets done,” […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
Three people remained in the Marion County Jail Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. 54-year-old George Barnes of North Lincoln in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant in a pending felony domestic battery case. Bond was set at $25,000. 42-yea-rold Crystal Berkel of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem City Council passes new cemetery ordinance…what will it mean?
The Salem City Council after discussion over the past few months has adopted an ordinance slightly raising fees and putting more regulations on what can be placed at gravesites in the East Lawn Cemetery. While Councilman Jim Koehler expressed concern about the ordinance blowing up on them, Public Works Director...
Comments / 0