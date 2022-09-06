Franklin Park improved to 15-3 with an 11-3 win on the road at Breese. The Bobcats scored 5 times in the opening inning and 4 more in the 4th to pull away. Landen Maxey was 3-4 with a double, 2 runs and 3 RBI. He was also the winning pitcher going 6 innings allowing just 5 hits and 3 runs, none of them were earned, with 7 strikeouts. Landon Tennyson needed just 7 pitches to get the last 3 outs. Also at the plate, Salem got RBI from Keytin Grawe, Avery Gullion, Evan Barnes, Jaret Gibson and Silas Lux. Payton Gullion singled and scored twice, Kyler King had 2 hits and 2 runs and Scout Puricelli singled. The Bobcats will finish up their week of games today when they host Wesclin.

BREESE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO