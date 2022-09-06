Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
More than 900 PG&E customers without power in Palermo
PALERMO, Calif. — More than 900 PG&E customers are without power in the Palermo area. According to the PG&E outage map, 908 customers lost power around 12 p.m. The cause of the outage is currently under investigation. Power is expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
mymotherlode.com
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
abc10.com
California Wildfire: Mosquito Fire update for Placer, El Dorado counties - Sept. 7
The Mosquito Fire has forced evacuations in portions of Placer and El Dorado counties. The California wildfire continues to grow.
KCRA.com
PG&E outages: Power restored for thousands in El Dorado County
Power has been restored for thousands in El Dorado County Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric’s outage map. More than 5,000 PG&E customers in the area were without power Monday morning.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency
Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
KCRA.com
SMUD restores power for 16,000 in Sacramento; Outage also reported in Vacaville
Utility crews have restored power for thousands of customers after outages were reported in Sacramento and Vacaville on Monday afternoon. More than 16,000 customers were without power in the Arden area of Sacramento, as of just before 3 p.m., according to SMUD’s outage map. By 3:50 p.m., power had been restored.
Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke for Mosquito Fire visible in Butte County, no threat
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the smoke visible in Butte County is due to the Mosquito Fire and there is no threat to the county. CAL FIRE NEU said the fire started near the Oxbow Dam in Placer County and has now burned in El Dorado County.
Schools closed due to Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — As the insatiable Mosquito Fire continues to burn uncontained, some schools in El Dorado and Placer counties are closing. In El Dorado County, all Black Oak Mine Unified School District schools will be closed Friday. In Placer County, Foresthill Divide School will also be...
Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
California Wildfires: Smoke from Mosquito Fire impacting air quality near Auburn, Lincoln | Maps
AUBURN, Calif. — Smoke from several wildfires is impacting air quality across California. On Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County is impacting air quality in Auburn near the Tahoe National Forest. The Auburn City Fire Department said in a Facebook post...
California turns to emergency energy generators to keep the power on amid heat wave
For the first time ever, the state is relying on massive emergency generators to help support the power grid when it's strained most.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
L.A. Weekly
Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
2news.com
Mosquito Fire in Placer County Prompts Evacuation Orders, Warnings
A wildfire in Placer County is prompting several evacuation orders and warnings. The 5,700+ acre Mosquito Fire is currently 0% contained after starting Tuesday night in the Oxbow Reservoir. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. CAL FIRE says no buildings are threatened.
Fox40
Wildfire spotted near Sugar Pine Reservoir prompts evacuation warning
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE NEU is currently responding to a fire in the area of Iowa Hill Road west of Sugar Pine Reservoir. The fire is currently being mapped at 23 acres with over 100 fire personnel responding. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has called evacuation...
