Georgetown, CA

krcrtv.com

More than 900 PG&E customers without power in Palermo

PALERMO, Calif. — More than 900 PG&E customers are without power in the Palermo area. According to the PG&E outage map, 908 customers lost power around 12 p.m. The cause of the outage is currently under investigation. Power is expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m.
PALERMO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Georgetown, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency

Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smoke for Mosquito Fire visible in Butte County, no threat

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the smoke visible in Butte County is due to the Mosquito Fire and there is no threat to the county. CAL FIRE NEU said the fire started near the Oxbow Dam in Placer County and has now burned in El Dorado County.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]

57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
ABC10

New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

