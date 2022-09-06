ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guest
3d ago

Geez a thirty year employee and GM and he had to steal funds. It's no wonder we pay outrageous utility bills. Tha Bham Water Works are scamming their customers.

WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
AL.com

Alabama AG overrides state pharmacy board on revoked license

The Alabama Attorney General’s office is investigating the Alabama Pharmacy Board after it revoked the license of a north Alabama pharmacist for working without permission after a felony conviction. On Tuesday Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office dismissed the board’s case against pharmacist Billy Flint East, whose license was taken...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
WKRG News 5

Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Small business grants awarded in Alabama

Months-long roundabout construction almost complete. A dangerous intersection in Madison County has been under construction for several months and now it is just weeks away from becoming a roundabout. Two people rescued from flash flood in Guntersville. Updated: 13 hours ago. Two people were rescued during a flash flood in...
ALABAMA STATE

