Geez a thirty year employee and GM and he had to steal funds. It's no wonder we pay outrageous utility bills. Tha Bham Water Works are scamming their customers.
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff. It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with...
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt
A North Alabama landlord is being told he can't immediately evict his tenant, even after the tenant was arrested for an attempted arson at the rented property. Yazaer Sanders has been in the Madison County jail since Monday, when he was arrested for allegedly pouring gasoline all over himself and his wife during a domestic dispute.
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County
Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
Carjacking suspect shot to death 14 seconds after chase ends in crash, St. Clair County sheriff says
A north Alabama 28-year-old has been identified as the man shot to death by law enforcement officers overnight in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray identified the slain carjacking suspect as John “Cal” Stutts. He lived in Sheffield. Authorities say Stutts carried out an armed carjacking at a...
TVA launches first electric vehicle charging station on I-65 corridor in Alabama
TVA’s initiative to open electric vehicle charging stations throughout its seven-state footprint has now added the I-65 corridor to its inventory. In a partnership with Cullman Electric Cooperative, Drive Electric Alabama and Seven States Power Corporation, TVA on Wednesday opened its first I-65 charging station in Cullman as part of its Fast Charge Network.
Stronger unions on the rise in north Alabama according to North Alabama Area Labor Council leader
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Public opinion of organized labor unions is higher than it’s been in decades according to a new Gallup poll and north Alabama labor leaders say they can see the growing support in the area. Gallup reports that 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions....
Armed carjacking suspect shot dead by law enforcement officers following 2 county chase, sheriff says
A carjacking suspect was fatally shot by law enforcement officers in St. Clair County overnight. Sheriff Billy Murray said the incident began at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday when the Steele Police Department responded to a report of a male with a rifle who was carjacking a vehicle at the Love’s Truck Stop.
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
Alabama AG overrides state pharmacy board on revoked license
The Alabama Attorney General’s office is investigating the Alabama Pharmacy Board after it revoked the license of a north Alabama pharmacist for working without permission after a felony conviction. On Tuesday Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office dismissed the board’s case against pharmacist Billy Flint East, whose license was taken...
Alabama identifies thousands asked to pay back unemployment due to state error
Alabama is inviting some of the people it told to pay back their pandemic unemployment benefits to apply for a waiver to reduce a portion of that debt. “We are continuing to waive overpayments that are the direct result of agency or employer error,” said Alabama Department of Labor spokesperson Tara Hutchinson this week.
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
Small business grants awarded in Alabama
Months-long roundabout construction almost complete. A dangerous intersection in Madison County has been under construction for several months and now it is just weeks away from becoming a roundabout. Two people rescued from flash flood in Guntersville. Updated: 13 hours ago. Two people were rescued during a flash flood in...
Happy 30th birthday Forever Wild! How it became a blueprint for conservation in Alabama
Alabama has a special birthday coming up. The Forever Wild program—the most successful conservation program in state history—is turning 30 years old. On election day November 3, 1992, Alabamians voted overwhelmingly to enshrine the Forever Wild program in our constitution. After all the counting was done, 83% of...
Meth and cameras, coach controversy, remembering Holocaust survivors: Down in Alabama
The hidden camera that helped send a meth dealer to prison. A high school football coach on administrative leave. The passing of two women who were sisters and Holocaust survivors. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe...
A Roofing Company in Alabama Shares Roofing Statistics for 2022
You cannot ignore roofing. You must maintain your house. This includes replacing or repairing the roof and taking care of it. The last four years have seen an increase in sales for roofing contractors, from 2018 through 2021.
