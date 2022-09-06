ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Missouri (Accommodating With Attractions!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Missouri is one of the few states in America that has remained largely authentic. It is home to breath-taking sights like canyons, rivers, waterfalls, hike trails, and lots more. The beautiful thing about Missouri is that nature is in its purest form, untouched, undisturbed.
mymoinfo.com

Autumn Outlook for Missouri

(Farmington) Missouri’s weather outlook for autumn is expected to be drier-than-normal. In an update from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, meteorologists say they predict the La Nina conditions we have had this year will continue at least a few more months. Missouri also has about a...
kttn.com

Drought conditions expand in northern part of Missouri

This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows drought conditions have expanded in the northern part of the state since last week. Slightly less of Missouri, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. This week, 44.05% of the state is abnormally dry or experiencing...
1070 KHMO-AM

Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties

It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
KYTV

What to know for upcoming deer season in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation released some helpful information for deer hunters this season. Deer hunting opens September 15 with archery season, which runs through November 11 and then again from Nov. 23-January 15, 2023. The two firearms youth portions run October 29 and 30 and November...
FOX2Now

Anyone can vote two weeks before a Missouri election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Eligible voters can cast a ballot right now for the next President of the Board of Aldermen. There is a Special Primary Municipal Election in St. Louis on September 13. But, all Missouri voters now have the option to vote early. The election is between...
FOX2Now

Pet of The Week: Tess

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week features Tess. Tess is adoptable through the Animal Protective Association (APA) of Missouri. Tess is 5 years old and is a female that’s 64 lbs. She is one of APA’s longest residents and wants to find her “fur”-ever home.
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMOVING INVASIVE CARP FROM THE GRAND RIVER

According to a news release, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will conduct an operation to seek ways to manage invasive carp populations on the Grand River. From September 12 to September 16, MDC is scheduled to close the Brunswick Access and lower eight miles of the river to boat traffic. The project is being conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Awesome 92.3

Motorcycle Deaths Are Increasing In Missouri. I Bet You Can Guess Why

Before I was born, my father used to ride motorcycles and race motor cross. From what I was told, he was pretty good. I have a member of my family who at one time owned the largest Harley Davidson dealership in Illinois. A few of my cousins also like riding motorcycles, and perhaps many of you do to. The advice that all of them have always given me, if I ever wanted to learn to ride?
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

