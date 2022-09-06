24″ Transmission Water Line Breaks in Beaver Falls, BFMA Hopes To Have Water Service Restored by Midnight, Boil Water Advisory in Effect

Read full article on original website
Boil Water Advisory Lifted for 15010 Zip Code
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Jim Riggio from the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority notified Beaver County Radio at 1:10 PM Thursday, September 8, 2022, that the precautionary boil water advisory that was issued after a 24″ transmission line had ruptured on Monday afternoon in the City of Beaver Falls has been lifted.
