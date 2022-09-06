ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windthorst, TX

newschannel6now.com

WFPD arrests alleged porch pirate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who allegedly stole packages from several Wichita Falls homes was taken into custody on Wednesday. 46-year-old Jaimey Eichelberger was arrested on four misdemeanor counts of mail theft, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Police took a report of a package theft on...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized. Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.
BURKBURNETT, TX
newschannel6now.com

DPS: College student killed in Young County crash identified

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials and family members have identified the college student killed Wednesday in a crash south of Graham. DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said 20-year-old Elio Gutierrez of Graham was killed when his Ford F-150 crossed the center line on a curve and hit another pickup head on.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Holliday ISD shows off security updates

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday ISD is partnering with a technology company called Novotrax to incorporate new security upgrades. This includes an app that allows parents to see where the bus is on its route. “There’s no way that I could sit in front of any set of parents and...
HOLLIDAY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Child Care Partners introduce Baby Bowl for Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives takes off Thursday, giving residents a chance to support non-profits across the area!. The News Channel 6 team was joined by Executive Director Keri Goins from Child Care Partners to talk about their Baby Bowl, a fun twist on donating to their organization for Texoma Gives.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Windthorst ISD ensuring safety after threat made against district

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - “We just live in a scary world now so we have to prepare our babies,” Stephanie Hoffman, a parent at Windthorst ISD, said. In the wake of the tragedies at Uvalde, school districts have been on high alert to ensure their kids’ safety. So when Windthorst ISD got word that somebody was making threats on social media, they wasted no time contacting local authorities.
WINDTHORST, TX
newschannel6now.com

TxDOT completes U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction early

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pavement repairs on the U.S. 287 northbound elevated freeway in Wichita Falls have been completed ahead of schedule, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic control was originally scheduled to remain up through Friday, Sept. 9. Construction crews were working on the north end...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Old Iowa Park Road, Beverly Drive railroad crossing to close for repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The railroad crossing at Old Iowa Park Road/Business 287 and Beverly Drive will be temporarily closed starting Thursday morning, according to the City of Wichita Falls. BNSF will be working on the tracks during the closure. City officials said the intersection will be blocked off...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction starts Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pavement repairs on the U.S. 287 northbound elevated freeway in Wichita Falls will start on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT officials said all but one lane on the northbound bridge will be shut down starting at 8 a.m. Traffic...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

