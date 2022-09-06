Read full article on original website
WFPD arrests alleged porch pirate
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who allegedly stole packages from several Wichita Falls homes was taken into custody on Wednesday. 46-year-old Jaimey Eichelberger was arrested on four misdemeanor counts of mail theft, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Police took a report of a package theft on...
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized. Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.
Victim identified by family in fatal Young County crash
#BREAKING Family members have identified the victim in a fatal head-on crash that occurred just south of Graham on Wednesday morning.
WFPD officials address ongoing investigations
After receiving several inquiries over the weekend, WFPD officials addressed their policy on commenting on ongoing investigations.
Details released in fatal Young County head-on crash
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released new details in Wednesday's fatal head-on crash just outside of Graham.
DPS: College student killed in Young County crash identified
YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials and family members have identified the college student killed Wednesday in a crash south of Graham. DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said 20-year-old Elio Gutierrez of Graham was killed when his Ford F-150 crossed the center line on a curve and hit another pickup head on.
Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
Justin Love appeals second conviction to state court
After being sentenced to life in prison in the retrial for Domanic Thrasher's murder, Justin Love told our reporter he'd do what he did last time and appeal. True to his word, his appeal is back in the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, the same court that overturned his first conviction.
Holliday ISD shows off security updates
HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday ISD is partnering with a technology company called Novotrax to incorporate new security upgrades. This includes an app that allows parents to see where the bus is on its route. “There’s no way that I could sit in front of any set of parents and...
Local financial adviser terminated for alleged ‘illegal activity’
A spokesperson with Ameriprise Financial said they're working with impacted clients and are in contact with appropriate authorities.
Wichita County Sheriff says arrested women aiding terrorist ring
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
One killed in Wilbarger County motorcycle crash
A Vernon man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday evening in Wilbarger County.
Child Care Partners introduce Baby Bowl for Texoma Gives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives takes off Thursday, giving residents a chance to support non-profits across the area!. The News Channel 6 team was joined by Executive Director Keri Goins from Child Care Partners to talk about their Baby Bowl, a fun twist on donating to their organization for Texoma Gives.
Windthorst ISD ensuring safety after threat made against district
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - “We just live in a scary world now so we have to prepare our babies,” Stephanie Hoffman, a parent at Windthorst ISD, said. In the wake of the tragedies at Uvalde, school districts have been on high alert to ensure their kids’ safety. So when Windthorst ISD got word that somebody was making threats on social media, they wasted no time contacting local authorities.
Parents charged with meth manufacture near children
Brian and Heather Langford are both, again, charged with child endangerment and manufacture and delivery of meth.
Inappropriate photographer and steak stealer make Texoma’s Most Wanted list
Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest on September 2, 2022.
TxDOT completes U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction early
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pavement repairs on the U.S. 287 northbound elevated freeway in Wichita Falls have been completed ahead of schedule, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic control was originally scheduled to remain up through Friday, Sept. 9. Construction crews were working on the north end...
2022’s Top 10 Bars in Wichita Falls According to Yelp
Looking for a good watering hole here in The Falls? Here’s a great place to start. Whether you’re looking for a place to just sit back and have a few drinks in a quiet environment or you want to cut loose and get loud with a rowdy crowd, there are plenty of options here in town.
Old Iowa Park Road, Beverly Drive railroad crossing to close for repairs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The railroad crossing at Old Iowa Park Road/Business 287 and Beverly Drive will be temporarily closed starting Thursday morning, according to the City of Wichita Falls. BNSF will be working on the tracks during the closure. City officials said the intersection will be blocked off...
U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction starts Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pavement repairs on the U.S. 287 northbound elevated freeway in Wichita Falls will start on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT officials said all but one lane on the northbound bridge will be shut down starting at 8 a.m. Traffic...
