CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire were called to help a driver that crashed into a CVS Monday night. The car drove all the way into the store on Hall Street, shattering the glass of sliding doors. Firefighters were able to remove the Subaru with Massachusetts plates. Neither the driver nor the people in the store were hurt.

CONCORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO