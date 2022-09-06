ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

NECN

91-Year-Old Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Mattapan Crash

An elderly pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Morton and West Selden streets. A 91-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured, according to Massachusetts State Police. The driver remained...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Accused of Attacking Woman, Biting Child on Hand

An East Boston man is accused of attacking a woman and biting a child, prosecutors said Thursday. Anthony Scarcella, 32, was charged in Chelsea District Court Thursday with assault, assault and battery and assault and battery on a child causing injury, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. Prosecutors...
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
MERRIMACK, NH
NECN

Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine

The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
NEWMARKET, NH
NECN

Lowell Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 15-year-old Patrick Hillier was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of Stevens Street. When he was last seen, Hillier was wearing a navy blue hoodie and black sweatpants, police said. While...
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
EPPING, NH
NECN

Man Pleading Guilty to Manslaughter in Death of Missing NH Boy Elijah Lewis

A man is pleading guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the death of missing New Hampshire boy Elijah Lewis, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Joseph Stapf has entered an intent to plead guilty to manslaughter, 2nd degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in Hillsborough Superior Court, a court document shows.
ABINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into CVS in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire were called to help a driver that crashed into a CVS Monday night. The car drove all the way into the store on Hall Street, shattering the glass of sliding doors. Firefighters were able to remove the Subaru with Massachusetts plates. Neither the driver nor the people in the store were hurt.
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Four people killed in Rollinsford, NH collision

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Police in the southern New Hampshire town of Rollinsford are investigating a devastating collision that left four people dead. The crash happened Sunday night on Portland Avenue, near Toll Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue crossed...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
CBS News

New Hampshire man charged with assault at Dunkin'

EPPING, N.H. - A disturbance at a Dunkin' in Epping, New Hampshire on Monday led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man. Officers responded to the Dunkin' at 62 Calef Highway just before 2 p.m. Andrew Scheiner, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of assault, in addition to trespassing, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
EPPING, NH

