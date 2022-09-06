Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NECN
91-Year-Old Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Mattapan Crash
An elderly pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Morton and West Selden streets. A 91-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured, according to Massachusetts State Police. The driver remained...
NECN
Man Accused of Attacking Woman, Biting Child on Hand
An East Boston man is accused of attacking a woman and biting a child, prosecutors said Thursday. Anthony Scarcella, 32, was charged in Chelsea District Court Thursday with assault, assault and battery and assault and battery on a child causing injury, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. Prosecutors...
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t Be a Jerk
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts and New Hampshire men rescued from White Mountain cliff in June plead guilty to reckless conduct
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely. The two men, both in their 20s, became trapped the afternoon of...
New Hampshire man dies after being shot by deputy in North Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — A New Hampshire man died Wednesday night after being shot by a York County sheriff's deputy in North Waterboro. Deputies responded to a home on Rosemont Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. for a "reported disturbance," York County Sheriff William King said in a release. NEWS CENTER...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man out on bail from earlier charge accused of violent attack on mother and child
September 8, 2022—A Massachusetts man was charged in District Court today with punching a woman in the face and biting a child during a September 3 attack in Revere, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 32-year-old Anthony Scarcella is charged with assault, assault and battery, and assault and battery on...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine
The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
NECN
Family ‘Devastated' by Attack That Left MCI Shirley Correction Officer on Life Support
A correction officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley is fighting for his life after an inmate attacked him last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, is on life support. He was hit repeatedly with a 10-15-pound piece of gym equipment. "To see him lying on a hospital bed in this...
NECN
Lowell Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old
Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 15-year-old Patrick Hillier was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of Stevens Street. When he was last seen, Hillier was wearing a navy blue hoodie and black sweatpants, police said. While...
Man hospitalized in Marlborough shortly before crews discover ‘hazardous materials’
UPDATE: The residents of the apartment complex have been let back inside the building. After arriving at the scene of a medical emergency in Marlborough Tuesday evening, first responders transported a man in his 30′s to the hospital and labeled the area a hazmat situation that has yet to be cleared at the time of writing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Hazmat, bomb squad technicians respond to Marlborough, Massachusetts condo for second day
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division. joined bomb squad technicians responding to a MetroWest condominium complex after first responders reportedly spotted unknown chemicals during a medical call, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said. On Wednesday, video from Sky 5 showed...
NECN
Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
NECN
Man Pleading Guilty to Manslaughter in Death of Missing NH Boy Elijah Lewis
A man is pleading guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the death of missing New Hampshire boy Elijah Lewis, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Joseph Stapf has entered an intent to plead guilty to manslaughter, 2nd degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in Hillsborough Superior Court, a court document shows.
whdh.com
Car crashes into CVS in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire were called to help a driver that crashed into a CVS Monday night. The car drove all the way into the store on Hall Street, shattering the glass of sliding doors. Firefighters were able to remove the Subaru with Massachusetts plates. Neither the driver nor the people in the store were hurt.
Four people killed in Rollinsford, NH collision
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Police in the southern New Hampshire town of Rollinsford are investigating a devastating collision that left four people dead. The crash happened Sunday night on Portland Avenue, near Toll Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue crossed...
CBS News
New Hampshire man charged with assault at Dunkin'
EPPING, N.H. - A disturbance at a Dunkin' in Epping, New Hampshire on Monday led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man. Officers responded to the Dunkin' at 62 Calef Highway just before 2 p.m. Andrew Scheiner, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of assault, in addition to trespassing, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Arrest warrant issued for stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she fails to appear in court
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing on Thursday morning, officials said. Kayla Montgomery, 32, was supposed to attend a dispositional conference related to charges of welfare fraud and theft...
manchesterinklink.com
Accused killer should not have been out on bail, victim’s granddaughter says
MANCHESTER, NH – The homeless man accused in the stabbing death of a 75-year-old man near Nutts Pond should not have been out of jail given his two prior arrests, the victim’s granddaughter said Tuesday. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” said Justina Whitmore. “The law should not have given...
Comments / 0