Fort Scott, KS

Fort Scott ends Labor Day Weekend with a bang

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – Community members gathered today in Fort Scott to learn about the City’s rich military history.

Today was the last day of the Frontier Program’s Labor and Leisure tour.

Events included:

  • Guided tours of the fort
  • Artillery demonstrations
  • Small arms drills
  • Fort construction demonstrations

“I couldn’t believe that people were going to pay me to do this,” said Park Ranger Barak Geersten. “Now that I’ve been doing it a while, yeah, I’m glad I’m getting paid, but I’m still glad that my Stuart, my job, you know, does help people connect with their history.”

