Fort Scott ends Labor Day Weekend with a bang

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – Community members gathered today in Fort Scott to learn about the City’s rich military history.

Today was the last day of the Frontier Program’s Labor and Leisure tour.

Events included:

Guided tours of the fort

Artillery demonstrations

Small arms drills

Fort construction demonstrations

“I couldn’t believe that people were going to pay me to do this,” said Park Ranger Barak Geersten. “Now that I’ve been doing it a while, yeah, I’m glad I’m getting paid, but I’m still glad that my Stuart, my job, you know, does help people connect with their history.”

