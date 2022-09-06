Read full article on original website
Related
Spokane list of events taking place this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures leave the summer heat behind, plenty of events are taking place in Spokane this week to commemorate the emerging fall season. This week take your loved ones to the Spokane County Interstate Fair, a new exhibit for Mexican Masks or a free concert at the Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC). There's also Shakespeare in the Park, a trail run at Mt. Spokane, a classic car show in Browne's Addition, or a benefit concert at the Rocket Market.
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
KHQ Right Now
Celebration of Life for Sandy Williams announced
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Carl Maxey Center announced a celebration of life will be taking place on Sept. 13 for Sandy Williams, the late executive director who died in a float plane crash in the Puget Sound. For details on the memorial service click here.
KHQ Right Now
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The "Legally Blonde" actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her "happy place."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goats return to Spokane parks to help with fire mitigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Once again, the Healing Hooves goats are back at local parks! These goats help mitigate fire risk in natural areas by reducing brush and tree sampling density. You can catch the goats at Meadowglen Park until Thursday, Minnehaha Park on Sept. 14-18, Hangman Park on Sept. 19-22, and High Drive Park at the end of September and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Firefighters knock down house fire in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire early Thursday morning in north Spokane on Walnut Street. According to the battalion chief on scene, when fire crews arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home but made it out safely before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported for either of the residents or any firefighters.
‘Champions of Magic’ coming to Spokane September 25
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane, are you ready to be fooled?. The cast of the Champions of Magic is coming to Spokane on September 25 to put on a show of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects at the Fox Theater. This group has sold out shows across the globe...
Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo kick off Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The fun just keeps on coming here in the Inland Northwest. The 71st Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo kick off on Friday. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place before the Spokane County Commissioners welcome people to the fair as gates open at 11 a.m. This year’s theme for the 2022 fair is “All Systems Go.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
N. Spokane house fire started by improperly discarded smoking materials
SPOKANE, Wash. – No one was injured in an early morning house fire in North Spokane. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the home on Walnut St and Everett after a caller reported seeing an adult and child evacuating. People inside were first alerted when a front window broke from an exterior fire. A smoke detector was also activated when...
KHQ Right Now
Major Crimes detectives looking for help identifying body
SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office said they're looking for help identifying a dead body. The body was found on Aug. 11 in the Spokane River. Click here for more information.
City of Spokane announces flags will be lowered at half-staff in honor of Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed all flags at City facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022. The...
inlander.com
Wilbur Tankersley's mental challenges led to a tragedy at the Wolfe Apartments. His family is still trying to make sense of it all.
The cast iron frying pan is found in the garbage can in the shared kitchen, shattered into pieces and covered in the blood of Valerie Seavey McMullin's son. It was May 2020. Wilbur Tankersley had been out of rehab for three weeks. But McMullin hadn't visited her son yet, and she had no idea that he's running out of time; his grandparents told her that they haven't "seen him that happy in forever."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KREM
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park sees one of its biggest years since its establishment
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park founder, Bill Burke, was anxious to see if this year would bring in the crowds from before. But he was proven wrong, in the best way.
The Spokane County Interstate Fair has fun headed your way: here's what you need to know
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane County Interstate Fair has 'All Systems Go!' right around the corner. People will be flocking to the fairgrounds to get a taste of the food and to see the sights. Here's what you need to know to keep your fair going experience as smooth...
KXLY
Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
inlander.com
What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments
The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
Three boys arrested for starting fires in Bluegrass Park
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police arrested three boys suspected of starting two separate fires in Bluegrass Park. Officers responded to Bluegrass Park on July 29 for a reported fire. Officers saw bark and a part of the play area structure on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by officers and CDA Fire.
KXLY
Former teacher from Spokane among victims in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Patricia Hicks, a retired schoolteacher from Spokane and partner of civil rights activist Sandy Williams, was among the 10 people who died in a seaplane crash off Whidbey Island. Hicks, 66, was on her way back home from a vacation in the San Juan Islands with...
KREM
Police: Spokane Medical Examiner attempting to identify body found in Spokane River
The remains were found in the Spokane River, downstream of W. Rifle Club Road on August 11. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the body.
Comments / 1