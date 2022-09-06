Read full article on original website
Keith James
3d ago
I would not be surprised that he knew anything about the money.....this does not sound like his first rodeo....he may be a serial stalker turned killer....one thing please don't be running at 4:30 am unless it's a group....
Reply(13)
71
Bobby Smith
3d ago
please. if the man was sentenced to 24 years...let him spend 24 years. he spent 20 years and now this is lady is presumed dead. let out early (probably for good behavior) what a joke. capital punishment is the next step here, he should be gone forever.
Reply(3)
39
Carmelo Crespo
3d ago
Everybody thinks this things only happens to someone else. until it happens to them, This women's should always have some one to accompany them. or just use a treadmill if no one is available,
Reply
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Comments / 151