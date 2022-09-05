ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipley runs it in to put Clemson up 7-0

By Abigail Angalet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

After a scoreless first quarter, Clemson got on the board first in the second thanks to a huge special teams play that set up Will Shipley’s one-yard rushing touchdown to take the 7-0 lead over Georgia Tech.

It all came down to a clutch blocked punt by safety Carson Donnelly that was recovered by wide receiver Brannon Spector for 15 yards, which gave the Tigers the ball on the five yard line.

Following two runs for a three-yard gain by running back Phil Mafah, Shipley ran it in for one-yard to give Clemson the early edge.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

