Eastern Kentucky sheep farmers still cleaning up after July flooding

HAZARD, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Several sheep farmers in eastern Kentucky are still picking up the pieces after July’s devastating flooding .

The Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association has jumped into action to help farmers in need of things like feed, fencing, and even new guard dogs .

At one time, the commonwealth was one of the largest sheep producers in the country, providing the finest wool and juiciest lamb chops. That title alone is one reason SEKSPA is calling on other farm families to help.

Lester Brashear has lived in Viper his whole life, tending to his family’s 200-year-old farm. The farm grew produce and raised cattle offering items like milk, beef, and pork to the local community.

But in the farm’s history, Brashear does not recall the weather trends we are seeing now.

Brashear said, “We had never seen flooding that often. We would see a flood maybe every 10 years we would get a flood. We have had 3 floods in the last 2 years and this one almost covered it.”

The mountains of eastern Kentucky are not ideal for farming, but perfect for sheep and goats. But in July, farmers who depend on that terrain saw it fail.

Brashear added, “Most people have their fields and barns next to creeks or streams. It washed their barns away; it washed their fencing away.”

At least one acre of Brashear’s hay field was wiped out and will never yield hay again, which is a permanent pay cut for Brashear.

Other farmers have lost their main “crop.” Brashear recalled farmers losing goats, sheep, and guard dogs in the flooding.

SEKSPA has started a GoFundMe account to raise money for things like feed, fencing, and even animals. Because for small farmers, the sheep is more than a financial payout, it is a lifestyle.

Brashear continued, “Small farmers know their animals pretty much by name and they are closer to their animals. Sheep producers, we are shepherds, our sheep know us. Mine know me from anybody else.”

