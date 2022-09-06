ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Eastern Kentucky sheep farmers still cleaning up after July flooding

By Georgiaree Godfrey
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc1PZ_0hjMdABA00

HAZARD, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Several sheep farmers in eastern Kentucky are still picking up the pieces after July’s devastating flooding .

The Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association has jumped into action to help farmers in need of things like feed, fencing, and even new guard dogs .

At one time, the commonwealth was one of the largest sheep producers in the country, providing the finest wool and juiciest lamb chops. That title alone is one reason SEKSPA is calling on other farm families to help.

Lester Brashear has lived in Viper his whole life, tending to his family’s 200-year-old farm. The farm grew produce and raised cattle offering items like milk, beef, and pork to the local community.

But in the farm’s history, Brashear does not recall the weather trends we are seeing now.

2 Kentucky cities named America’s most depressed, data shows

Brashear said, “We had never seen flooding that often. We would see a flood maybe every 10 years we would get a flood. We have had 3 floods in the last 2 years and this one almost covered it.”

The mountains of eastern Kentucky are not ideal for farming, but perfect for sheep and goats. But in July, farmers who depend on that terrain saw it fail.

Brashear added, “Most people have their fields and barns next to creeks or streams. It washed their barns away; it washed their fencing away.”

At least one acre of Brashear’s hay field was wiped out and will never yield hay again, which is a permanent pay cut for Brashear.

Other farmers have lost their main “crop.” Brashear recalled farmers losing goats, sheep, and guard dogs in the flooding.

SEKSPA has started a GoFundMe account to raise money for things like feed, fencing, and even animals. Because for small farmers, the sheep is more than a financial payout, it is a lifestyle.

Brashear continued, “Small farmers know their animals pretty much by name and they are closer to their animals. Sheep producers, we are shepherds, our sheep know us. Mine know me from anybody else.”

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WTVQ

Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

September emphasis on feeding hungry in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A ceremony at the state Capitol grounds Wednesday marked September as Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. “Sadly, we have 573,300 adults who have food insecurity,” said Katrina Thompson, executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “We also have 162,100 children that are hungry in our state, and don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Lexington, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
KISS 106

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sen. McConnell on Kentucky’s devastating floods

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell discussed with local lawmakers today what Kentuckians have done since floods tore through parts of the state. This is what he had to say: “It’s been just over a month since relentless rains and major flooding devastated Eastern Kentucky. “This disaster took homes, businesses, and at least thirty-nine […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Sheep#Barns#Goats#Alcohol#Sekspa
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentuckians in the eastern part of the state pay the most for their electricity bills, according to a new energy affordability tool on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website. More than a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties topped the list for the most expensive monthly electric bills,...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
middlesboronews.com

Kentucky Covid numbers holding steady

The latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a drop in both counties with a low community level and those with a high community level from last week. The Community Levels map breaks down the COVID...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Dayton becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to pass smoking, vaping ban

DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city council passed a smoking ban Tuesday night. The Dayton City Council passed the measure by a 3-2 vote. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. The new rule will go into effect in 60 days. According to...
DAYTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found

Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Two retired Kentucky troopers return to duty in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Two retired Kentucky State police troopers are being welcomed back to duty at Post 9 Pikeville. State Police said in a news release Tuesday that Troopers Ronald Peppi and Shaun Little are returning to serve their communities as part of the State Police Trooper R program.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Archives: Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's grand visits to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know Britain's longest-serving monarch made several visits to the Bluegrass State?. Since an early age, Queen Elizabeth II had a keen interest in horses. She came to Kentucky numerous times to spend time at the state's famous horse tracks: Churchill Downs and Keeneland. We've...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky Honor Flight welcomed to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) — Kentucky World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans traveling on an Honor Flight were greeted in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was there to meet the veterans at the World War II Memorial at the capital. “It was a privilege...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy