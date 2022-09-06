ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athlete of the week, Sept. 5

By Melanie Laughman, Shelby Dermer, James Weber, Brendan Connelly and Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health , for the week spanning Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour.

Deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qECc3_0hjMcgC500

Athletes of the Week voting occurs each week during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports.

Please do not email your votes; they will not count.

Athletes are on this week's ballot based on information made available to The Enquirer and nominations made over the past week, including scores emailed to prepsports@enquirer.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufUHe_0hjMcgC500

The Enquirer reserves the right to remove teams/individuals from the ballot based on voting irregularities at any point up to and after final votes.

Vote: Top Ohio football team of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND football team of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio fall boys team of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio girls fall team of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND fall boys team of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND fall girls team of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio boys cross country runner of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio girls cross country runner of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys cross country runner of week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND girls cross country runner of week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio big school football player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio small school football player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND football player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio boys golfer of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio girls golfer of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys golfer of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio boys big school soccer player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio boys small school soccer player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio big school girls soccer player of the year, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio girls small school soccer player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys soccer player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND girls soccer player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top girls singles tennis player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top girls tennis doubles team of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio big school volleyball player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top Ohio small school volleyball player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND volleyball player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top boys water polo player of the week, Sept. 5

Vote: Top field hockey player of the week, Sept. 5

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athlete of the week, Sept. 5

nurserymag.com

Another victory in the Asian Longhorned Beetle battle

PPQ’s Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, Ohio.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Here's the latest rain totals across Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Several inches of rain has already fallen across Greater Cincinnati and more rounds of rain is expected. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday evening. Be on the lookout for swollen creeks, streams, and rivers. We had flash flooding overnight mainly in areas of western Butler county, but also high water in underpasses near Fairfield and Franklin.
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?

With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Photos: Riverfest (Kentucky side) 2022

Rainclouds didn’t deter people from celebrating Riverfest on the Kentucky side on Sunday, Sept. 4. Our own Alecia Ricker was there — check out photos from the festivities along the riverfront and at Newport on the Levee.
clayconews.com

Election Integrity Issues highlighted in Kentucky as Missing Seals uncovered says Jessica Neal, GOP Primary Candidate for State Senator who paid $57,368.00 for Ballot Recount in the Counties of Campbell, Bracken, Pendleton and a Portion of Kenton County

NEWPORT, KY - On Friday, August 26, Campbell County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla found the integrity of the ballots was “satisfactorily shown” in the recount for the Kentucky State Senate District 24 race, and chose to certify the results for the May 17, 2022 primary election. This...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

4-year-old inside apartment when man forces his way in, shoots woman

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police continue investigating to determine the motive that led a suspect allegedly breaking into a West Chester apartment that housed a 4-year-old girl. The suspect, 33-year-old Courtney Montgomery, of Cincinnati, is accused of forcing his way into an apartment on Fountains Boulevard around 1:30...
CINCINNATI, OH
mthealthy.org

Now Hiring a Public Works Maintenance Worker

• Valid driver's license - you will be required to obtain class B CDL within 6 months of hire. • City will aid in training, pay for training, and initial CDL license. • Willingness and ability to lift up to 80 pounds. • Ability to work closely with others...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
Fox 19

Serial gas station robber caught in Forest Park, police say

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Park police arrested a man Thursday accused of being a serial gas station robber. Officers say Keith Bray, 24, targeted two Speedway locations, holding up four gas station attendants at knife point and taking off with cash in each instance. The alleged robberies took...
FOREST PARK, OH
