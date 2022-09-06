ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store

SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Woman shot during argument with boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police were called to a Southeast side apartment complex early Wednesday after a woman was shot during an argument with her boyfriend. KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 1 A.M. at the Masters Ranch Apartments on East Southcross. The couple had...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police investigating downtown shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is investigating a reported shooting in the Southtown-Lavaca area. Officials were called to Labor St. off Cesar Chaves near Barrera St. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. This is a developing story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found shot and killed in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night. It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fled from...
CONVERSE, TX
KSAT 12

Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side. San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

