news4sanantonio.com
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for killing 15-year-old after he was lured from Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in what appeared to be an act of revenge for a drug robbery, according to San Antonio police. Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
news4sanantonio.com
Local veteran's truck stolen from driveway as car thefts climb nationwide
SAN ANTONIO — Car thefts in San Antonio are up nearly 30 percent over this time in 2021, and thieves are taking extra time and steps to get to your vehicle. Rick Morin says thieves went above and beyond to steal his truck Wednesday night. It was his dream...
KTSA
Woman shot during argument with boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police were called to a Southeast side apartment complex early Wednesday after a woman was shot during an argument with her boyfriend. KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 1 A.M. at the Masters Ranch Apartments on East Southcross. The couple had...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man wanted in connection with multiple car thefts
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a 29-year-old man who is wanted on three active warrants. Mark McPherson is wanted for two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of theft, according to SAPD. Police said he is tied to...
Argument between family members leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between family members led to one man getting shot in a neighborhood just north of downtown Thursday, police said. Police at the scene said two people related to each other got into an argument around 2:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edison. That's...
KSAT 12
Several people detained, man injured after shooting at downtown bus stop, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at a downtown VIA bus stop left one man injured and resulted in multiple people being detained Wednesday, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Labor Street, near Callahan Avenue. The bus stop is steps away from a playground at Labor Park.
KSAT 12
Man on ‘meth binge’ slips out of handcuffs, steals patrol car, aims for police during wild chase, Atascosa County sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 47-year-old Poteet man who admitted to being on an “extended methamphetamine binge” led law enforcement officers on a wild chain of events that finally ended in a crash and his arrest. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, a Poteet police officer...
news4sanantonio.com
Active gang member arrested in major drug bust, $43,000 in drugs, weapons found
SAN ANTONIO - A major drug bust on the Southwest Side last month led to two arrests. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office raided a home on Aug. 19 off Beryl Cove near Five Palms Drive. While executing the warrant, deputies saw a woman running from the back of the home...
San Antonio man arrested in connection with stealing $30K in collectibles
The collectibles were stolen still in their original boxes.
fox7austin.com
New Braunfels woman arrested, charged after K-9 finds meth in vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A woman was arrested and charged for having methamphetamine in her purse Monday night. New Braunfels police said around 11:15 p.m. Monday, officers pulled over a vehicle along the northbound I-35 frontage road. After speaking to the driver, K-9 Voska alerted officers to the odor of...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigating downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is investigating a reported shooting in the Southtown-Lavaca area. Officials were called to Labor St. off Cesar Chaves near Barrera St. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. This is a developing story.
KSAT 12
5 people wanted for carjacking, assaulting teens in Walmart parking lot, Seguin police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are looking for five people suspected in a carjacking and assault in a Walmart parking lot on Monday night. It happened at about 8:45 p.m. outside the store located at 550 S. State Hwy 123 Bypass. Police said a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl...
news4sanantonio.com
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Two suspects wanted for shooting innocent bystander during East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects who they say were involved in a gunfight on the East Side that hit an innocent bystander. Investigators have released photos of the two suspects they believe are involved in the shooting. The gunfight happened around 9:30 a.m. on May 3...
Man found shot and killed in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night. It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fled from...
San Antonio Police looking for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are currently searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since August 17. Jeremiah Lopez, 15, was last seen in the 5700 block of Golf Heights. He is described as being 5'10", weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
KSAT 12
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side. San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for San Antonio teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONI0 - Police are searching for a teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week from the West Side. Gabrielle Ibarra-Rice, 15, was last seen on Sept. 1 off Resurrection Street near U.S. Highway 151. Ibarra-Rice is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes...
