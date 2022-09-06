Read full article on original website
UNC offer ‘will impact’ recruitment of 2024 five-star
One of the hottest names in the class of 2024 received an offer from the UNC basketball program earlier this week and it’s one that could have a big impact on his recruitment. Trentyn Flowers, picked up an offer from the Tar Heels to add to his nearly 30 offers. Other programs involved heavily are Oregon, Michigan, Memphis, Oklahoma, Texas, Duke, Maryland and Kansas. According to Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy, the Tar Heels’ offer ‘impacts the recruitment’ of Flowers. “Flowers will play his junior season for Combine Academy, which is based in Lincolnton, N.C., 150 miles away from UNC’s Chapel Hill...
Is Duke emerging as the leader for UNC’s top 2023 target?
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are sitting with just one commitment in the class of 2023 at the start of September but are still extremely active with a few late blooming prospects. The Tar Heels were included in the top-5 for 2023 four-star forward TJ Power last month after offering him a scholarship before the final evaluation period of the summer in July. Power’s top-5 includes Duke, Virginia, Boston College, Iowa and the Tar Heels. He has visited all five programs, with visits to Duke and North Carolina coming most recently. While there has been a lot of talk about Power...
Duke basketball: Major update in TJ Power’s recruitment
The top remaining Duke basketball 2023 target will announce his commitment tomorrow. TJ Power, a prime Duke basketball recruiting target, will announce his college decision tomorrow evening. The 6-foot-8 forward, and five-star prospect in the Class of 2023, from Shrewsbury, Massage will decide between Duke, North Carolina, Boston College, Virginia...
Five-star recruit to unofficially visit UNC basketball program
Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers is a rising prospect in the 2024 class that is drawing interest from several top programs. And one of the latest offers he’s received is from Hubert Davis and North Carolina. The Tar Heels officially offered Flowers earlier in the week after spending over a year watching him play and showing interest. With UNC in the mix, Flowers has said that it will certainly impact his recruitment which is good news for the Tar Heels. And now on Thursday, the program received some more good news. Flowers told Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan that is will take more visits this Fall,...
TJ Power: This is Why I Committed to Duke
His commitment firmly entrenches the Blue Devils in the top spot of the 2023 team rankings.
