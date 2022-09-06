Nate Diaz is ready to move on to bigger and better things. For several months now Nate Diaz has been asking to be released from his UFC contract. Diaz was on the last fight of his current contract and had been trying to get that fight scheduled for some time now. When it looked like the UFC would not be giving him his wish, Diaz began to publicly call out the UFC on social media. Now, he has a fight lined up with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, although it was not Diaz’s choice.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO