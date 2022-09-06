ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad

Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”

UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”

Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman reveals Leon Edwards gave him a “20-minute nap” with head kick KO at UFC 278: “Immediately I come to, I’m in the ambulance”

Kamaru Usman has explained what happened when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last month. For three years, Kamaru Usman sat at the top of the welterweight division as the king of the mountain. He turned back the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, establishing himself as one of the best 170-pounders of all-time in the process.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khamzat Chimaev hopes Nate Diaz can 'survive' five rounds in UFC 279 headliner

LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev wants Nate Diaz to show his trademark heart and durability in Saturday’s UFC 279 main event. In what is set to be the final fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, the fan-favorite will take on undefeated rising star Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in a welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Nate Diaz Is Ready To Part Ways With The UFC, ‘I’ve Been Stuck In The Cage For A Long Time’

Nate Diaz is ready to move on to bigger and better things. For several months now Nate Diaz has been asking to be released from his UFC contract. Diaz was on the last fight of his current contract and had been trying to get that fight scheduled for some time now. When it looked like the UFC would not be giving him his wish, Diaz began to publicly call out the UFC on social media. Now, he has a fight lined up with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, although it was not Diaz’s choice.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Li Jingliang
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Tony Ferguson
mmanews.com

Dana White Reacts To Chimaev/Costa Clash At UFC PI

UFC President Dana White has reacted after Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner Khamzat Chimaev almost got into a physical altercation with middleweight Paulo Costa. This weekend, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner, and there aren’t many bigger names it could come against. Given that his dancing partner in the UFC 279 main event, Nate Diaz, is always down for a scrap, talk early in fight week surrounded a possible pre-fight altercation between “Borz” and the Stockton native.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Canelo Alvarez reacts to Kamaru Usman’s title loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Canelo Alvarez has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman‘s recent title loss at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278. While he may be best known as one of boxing’s biggest stars, Canelo Alvarez has certainly been making some waves in the mixed martial arts world over the course of the last few months – largely because Kamaru Usman couldn’t stop talking about the possibility of landing a fight with him.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC Fighter Salaries: Kamaru Usman takes home top disclosed payout

Former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, took home the top disclosed payday from last month’s UFC 278 event. Usman, (20-2 MMA) received a flat $500,000 for his fifth round knockout loss at the hands of Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) who pocketed a $350,000 purse and earned himself the UFC welterweight title. Although neither headliner was to receive a win bonus, the welterweights probably shared in the pay-per-view profits.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nap#Combat#Nigerian#Mma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White describes scene of backstage melee at UFC 279 press conference: 'All hell broke loose'

LAS VEGAS – “Let me just start out by saying I’m not going to tell everybody what went on back here.”. Dana White kicked off an impromptu media availability Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena with those words – spoken moments after the UFC 279 pre-fight news conference was abruptly canceled for “everybody’s safety.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy