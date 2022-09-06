Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
Warm ocean waters attracting unique marine life off San Diego coast
SAN DIEGO — At H&M Landing, Shannon Perkins doesn't like leaving his fishing pole these days. “Unfortunately, I still have to mow the lawn,” said Perkins. When he's not tending to chores, Perkins and his sport fishing boat 'Little G' are out on the water with a full boat of anglers.
Kay expected to bring significant rain and high winds to San Diego | Here are ways to prepare
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Light, sporadic showers began Thursday morning as clouds filled the sky in anticipation for the arrival of widespread rain, thunderstorms, and strong wind associated with Tropical Cyclone Kay. Major rain is expected Friday starting at noon through Saturday. By the time Kay moves closest...
kcrw.com
Does San Diego have good tortillas? Our first #TortillaTournament Invitational found out
Every year, more and more people send me recommendations for possible entries in a future #TortillaTournament. I keep an archive of them, and more than a few have popped up in past iterations. But increasingly, I’m beginning to face a good problem: A lot of the recommended tortillas aren’t in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
KPBS
Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain
Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
Eater
Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego
A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
Roberto’s Taco Shop Adding to Their Local Lineup of Restaurants
Classic San Diego Taco Shop Planning New Shelter Island Location
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekend Watch September 9-11 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events that you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. At the Natural History Museum and The Museum Of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Buy tickets on their...
iheart.com
Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect
San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
Climate experts warn extreme heat, humid weather could become common in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Experts say this unprecedented heat wave is just a sign of what the future may hold. Without major steps to prevent climate change, experts say extreme heat waves will become more common in San Diego. They'll be even hotter and will last for longer periods of time.
northcountydailystar.com
Hurricane Could Bring Significant Rain; Get Sandbags from County, CAL FIRE
Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
eastcountymagazine.org
WARNING ISSUED FOR SILVER STRAND SHORELINE, CORONADO: ADVISORY FOR CHILDREN’S POOL DUE TO CONTAMINATION
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on September 7 issued the following beach management actions for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. New Beach Management Actions:. Silver Strand Shoreline - Warning. DEHQ has issued a water contact warning for the Silver...
Eater
Taiwanese Hot Pot Chain Opens First San Diego Location on Convoy Street
A Taiwanese hot pot chain that already has multiple locations in the Los Angeles area, including in Arcadia, Monterey Park, and the City of Industry, has arrived in San Diego where it’s the latest addition to the vast array of dining options in the Convoy District. Yintang Spicy Hot Pot specializes in “mala” hot spot, seasoned with a mix of hot chilies and Szechuan peppercorns that creates an addictive numbing sensation.
Friends mourn San Diego businesswoman killed in seaplane crash near Seattle
A beloved San Diego production events businesswoman was killed in a plane crash Sunday in the Seattle area.
KPBS
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
It’s been another day of scorching temperatures. Whether it’s air conditioning or fans, people are doing what they can to stay cool. But as KPBS reporter John Carroll shows us, keeping cool when you live on the street is nearly impossible. Living on the street is difficult any...
News 8 KFMB
San Diego's top stories for September 6
We cover the continuing heat wave and when it will break as well as when San Diego could see some rain. We also talk about the 7th consecutive Flex Alert.
sandiegomagazine.com
From Base to Border and Back
San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1