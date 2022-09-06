ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

spotonidaho.com

Lewiston Roundup begins tonight

The 88th Lewiston Roundup gets underway tonight (Wed) with Xtreme Bulls inside the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. Gates open each night at 4:59 p.m. with rodeo action beginning at 6:59. Thursday night is Family Night with general admission...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Xtreme Bulls Preview

President of the Lewiston Roundup Association, Bill Jenkins, confirmed to me that these Xtreme Bulls, weigh over a ton, roughly twenty-five hundred pounds. When I visited them earlier Wednesday, the bulls were calm, reserved, and perhaps, saving their energy for the show. "All you're going to see is bull riding,...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

Prospect Fire in Latah County grows to 250 acres

A firefighter was injured this morning while fighting the Prospect Fire. The firefighter received injuries beyond what fireline first aid could handle and required transportation to the local hospital for treatment, Idaho Department of Lands officials said in an afternoon press release. The firefighter is an employee of a contracted...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Firefighter working on Prospect Fire transported to local hospital

HAVARD, Idaho - A firefighter working on the Prospect Fire northeast of Moscow has been transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). IDL said injuries were beyond what fireline first aid could handle. The firefighter is an employee of a contracted firefighting...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Wildfire ignites in Cloverland, Asotin County

A wind-driven wildfire has ignited in the Cloverland area of Asotin County. Members of the Blue Mountain Fire Department, Asotin County Fire District 1, the City of Asotin, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources are at the scene. They have been fighting this fire since about 1:00 p.m....
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
City
Lewiston, ID
KHQ Right Now

Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho. - A Lewiston man has drowned in the Salmon River, according to a Facebook post by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO). ICSO received a call about a missing kayaker, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 At 6:20 p.m., ICSO received a call that a body matching Ledgerwood's description was discovered by the Campbell boat ramp.
KLEWTV

Lewiston kayaker found deceased in Salmon River

Kenneth Ledgerwood was reported missing on September 3, 2022, around 6:00 p.m. to the Idaho County dispatch center after his kayak was found upside down on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges. According to a press release issued September 6, 2022, by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Ledgerwood was last...
LEWISTON, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man injured in machinery accident

WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
WAITSBURG, WA
KLEWTV

Cougars Top Vandals 24-17 in Battle of the Palouse

The Washington State Cougars opened up their season at home against the Idaho Vandals, winning their first game of the season in gritty fashion. KLEW Sports Director Gianna Cefalu takes you through the full highlights from that game, and what Coach Jake Dickert had to say regarding the win.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires

LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man drowns after kayaking accident

A 68-year-old Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was located upside down, but Ledgerwood was nowhere around it. Searchers looked for 45 minutes but were unable to find him, the report said. About 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found at the Campbell boat ramp near milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 95. The body was identified as Ledgerwood. His family was notified, the sheriff’s office said.
LEWISTON, ID

