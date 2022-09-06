Read full article on original website
spotonidaho.com
Lewiston Roundup begins tonight
The 88th Lewiston Roundup gets underway tonight (Wed) with Xtreme Bulls inside the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. Gates open each night at 4:59 p.m. with rodeo action beginning at 6:59. Thursday night is Family Night with general admission...
KLEWTV
Xtreme Bulls Preview
President of the Lewiston Roundup Association, Bill Jenkins, confirmed to me that these Xtreme Bulls, weigh over a ton, roughly twenty-five hundred pounds. When I visited them earlier Wednesday, the bulls were calm, reserved, and perhaps, saving their energy for the show. "All you're going to see is bull riding,...
KXLY
Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
KLEWTV
Prospect Fire in Latah County grows to 250 acres
A firefighter was injured this morning while fighting the Prospect Fire. The firefighter received injuries beyond what fireline first aid could handle and required transportation to the local hospital for treatment, Idaho Department of Lands officials said in an afternoon press release. The firefighter is an employee of a contracted...
City of Lewiston Hydrant Flushing Scheduled for September 11-14 and September 18-21
LEWISTON - From September 11-14 and again from September 18-21, the City of Lewiston will flush hydrants throughout the Lewiston Water System. According to the City, crews will perform the work between 6:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. The flushing of hydrants could cause some discoloration of drinking water; however, the...
KHQ Right Now
Firefighter working on Prospect Fire transported to local hospital
HAVARD, Idaho - A firefighter working on the Prospect Fire northeast of Moscow has been transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). IDL said injuries were beyond what fireline first aid could handle. The firefighter is an employee of a contracted firefighting...
Lewiston City Council Hears Update on Potential Homeless Shelter Sites
LEWISTON - In August the City of Lewiston sent out 1,115 letters to property owners in zones where a homeless shelter could be potentially located. During the September 6th City Council Special Work Session, Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch gave an update on the letter campaign. Out of the...
KLEWTV
Wildfire ignites in Cloverland, Asotin County
A wind-driven wildfire has ignited in the Cloverland area of Asotin County. Members of the Blue Mountain Fire Department, Asotin County Fire District 1, the City of Asotin, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources are at the scene. They have been fighting this fire since about 1:00 p.m....
John Spickelmire Appointed Fill Vacant Lewiston City Council Seat
LEWISTON - At Monday’s work session the Lewiston City Council and Mayor reviewed 14 applications for the vacant City Council seat. The group discussed the pros and cons of the top 4 applicants for almost 30 minutes before narrowing down the pool to 2 front runners. At the end...
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho. - A Lewiston man has drowned in the Salmon River, according to a Facebook post by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO). ICSO received a call about a missing kayaker, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 At 6:20 p.m., ICSO received a call that a body matching Ledgerwood's description was discovered by the Campbell boat ramp.
KLEWTV
Lewiston kayaker found deceased in Salmon River
Kenneth Ledgerwood was reported missing on September 3, 2022, around 6:00 p.m. to the Idaho County dispatch center after his kayak was found upside down on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges. According to a press release issued September 6, 2022, by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Ledgerwood was last...
Double Creek Fire in Wallowa County grows to cover 59 square miles
WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — As of Sunday morning, the fast-growing Double Creek Fire had spread to 37,862 acres — over 59 square miles — in the Wallowa National Forest near the community of Imnaha in northeastern Oregon. Burning since Tuesday, the fire grew so fast that Saturday...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Former Clarkston Bantams Quarterback Kaeden Frazier Earns NSAA Player of the Week Honors
ABERDEEN S.D. - Kaeden Frazier, graduate of Clarkston High School and current quarterback of the Presentation College Saints, has been named North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Player of the Week after an impressive performance his team to victory on Saturday. Frazier, a sophomore, completed 26 of his 45 passes (57.8%)...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man injured in machinery accident
WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
KLEWTV
Cougars Top Vandals 24-17 in Battle of the Palouse
The Washington State Cougars opened up their season at home against the Idaho Vandals, winning their first game of the season in gritty fashion. KLEW Sports Director Gianna Cefalu takes you through the full highlights from that game, and what Coach Jake Dickert had to say regarding the win.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires
LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" With Kittens, Currently Have 80+ in Their Care
LEWISTON - On Thursday, Helping Hands Rescue took to social media hoping to find fur-ever homes and fosters for one of many kittens currently in the care of HHR. The organization says they are "absolutely overwhelmed" and "drowning" in kittens with 80+ currently in their care. "The phone keeps ringing...
Man drowns after kayaking accident
A 68-year-old Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was located upside down, but Ledgerwood was nowhere around it. Searchers looked for 45 minutes but were unable to find him, the report said. About 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found at the Campbell boat ramp near milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 95. The body was identified as Ledgerwood. His family was notified, the sheriff’s office said.
Multiple Fire Agencies Respond to 300 Acre Wildland Fire in Hells Canyon Near Pittsburg Landing
WHITE BIRD - According to the U.S. Forest Service, multiple fire agencies have responded to a wildland fire located in Hells Canyon, just downstream from Pittsburg Landing on the Snake River. As of Sunday morning, the Jones Creek Fire was estimated to be 300 acres in size and growing. According...
Three 19-Year-Old Kamiah Men Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash on Beaverslide Road Early Saturday Morning
KAMIAH - On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to Beaverslide Road in the Kamiah area to investigate reports of a single vehicle crash with injuries. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old...
