ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 5

Related
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Not Ok#Bachelorettes#Bachelor Nation
Parade

Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31

Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock

After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date

The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy