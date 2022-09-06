Read full article on original website
Bachelorette ‘splits’ from fiance before finale airs- find out which star’s fairytale ending fell apart after filming
A STAR of the Bachelorette has reportedly split from her fiance before the season finale airs. Find out whether 26-year-old Rachel Recchia or 31-year-old Gabby Windey’s fairytale ending fell apart soon after filming. WARNING: Spoilers Ahead. According to Reality Steve, Rachel ends up engaged to Tino Franco, 28, at...
‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Predictions: Why Will Gabby ‘Not Be Joining’ Rachel?
Here's several predictions as to why Gabby isn't joining Rachel in 'The Bachelorette' 2022 teaser.
Does 'The Bachelorette' Frontrunner Erich Schwer Still Have a Job in Real Estate?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Erich Schwer has officially made it as one of Gabby Windey's frontrunners on The Bachelorette Season 19! He's scored a hometown date! So, is he as driven in his career as he is with earning Gabby's love? What is Erich's job?
Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination
BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are Moving to Different States: ‘A Little Distance Never Hurts’
Clayton Echard is moving to Arizona, and Susie Evans is moving to California. What's going on with the couple? Here's the latest news on 'The Bachelor' duo.
Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
Everything Evicted ‘Big Brother 24’ Contestants Have Said About How Taylor Hale Was Treated in the House
Gameplay getting personal. Big Brother alums and fans alike have called out the season 24 houseguests for their behavior toward contestant Taylor Hale. “The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed,” season 23 winner Xavier Prather wrote via Twitter in July, referencing the all-Black alliance he helped […]
How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock
After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Has a Lucrative Job: Find Out What He Does for a Living
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum and frequent Pillow Talk commentator Tim Malcolm has become a staple of the TLC franchise, but what is his job? Given that he loves driving luxury cars, it makes sense that he runs a lucrative business. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about Tim’s career, his employment and more!
Former 'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Reveals Why She 'Can't Really Watch' the Show Anymore (Exclusive)
Tayshia Adams may be a former Bachelorette, but she's not tuning into the current season of the show. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 31-year-old reality star at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and Adams revealed why she hasn't been watching Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's journey for love.
Fantasy Suites Fail! Zach Freaks Out after Rachel Hurts Him on ‘The Bachelorette’
Rachel Recchia’s guy Zach had an epic meltdown during part two of The Bachelorette’s fantasy suites episodes. On Tuesday’s night’s show, fans rejoined Rachel and Gabby Windey’s two-woman journey to find their husbands. While Rachel had enjoyed idyllic overnights with her dudes Aven and Tino...
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
Luke Macfarlane Hints He Might Be Done at Hallmark: ‘I Don’t Think They’ll Have Me Back’
Hallmark Channel regular Luke Macfarlane plays Billy Eichner's love interest in the upcoming rom-com 'Bros,' in theaters on September 30.
‘The Bachelorette’: Tino Franco’s Dad Told Him Not to Sleep With the Lead During Filming
Rachel Recchia was grilled by Tino Franco's dad during hometowns on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19. Here's what he posted online about the show.
Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7
Here's why so many '90 Day Fiancé' fans have refused to watch the 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 premiere and have decided to boycott this season.
'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date
The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19: New Fantasy Suites Schedule
'The Bachelorette' Season 19 Fantasy Suites are finally here. When do they air? Here's what to know about the two-night event.
