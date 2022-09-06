ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian keeping the focus on his team, not Alabama

By Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Good morning, Texas fans —

The good news is today is Tuesday, and we’re that much closer to Saturday. While most of you had Monday off, the Longhorns were laboring on Labor Day.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and the Horns went their normal Monday routine, holding practice, talking with reporters and going on a deep dive on their opponent.

“Just recapping Saturday’s ballgame, couple things to highlight that we were pleased about and things we need to work on,” Sarkisian said to start his Monday press conference.

Sarkisian was trying to keep things business as usual. But as we know, nothing is normal about this week. Nothing is routine about hosting the No. 1 team or ESPN and Fox national pre-game shows. Both teams are 1-0, but Texas and Alabama are in two totally different spots as programs.

Let’s be real. This whole circus is 1) why college football is so great and 2) why we always keep coming back for more.

“It’s week two of the summer, we’re still running in the hot sun and people asking me about the Bama game. And we haven’t even been through fall camp,” linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said. “Gotta get through week one before we get to week two.

“But now that it’s here, I’m excited, everybody’s excited for it and I just can’t wait to Saturday.”

Sarkisian is absolutely right about one point. The Horns should focus on themselves. No team has ever had success focusing and stressing about the opponent. Do what you do and do it at a high level.

“For us, for me, the challenge is, I can’t worry about what (Alabama coach Nick Saban) is doing in their locker room and in their team room,” Sarkisian said. “I’ve got to shift my focus on making sure that we’re game-planning really well, that we’re scheming really well, that our guys are motivated to play and have the right mental intensity.

“Not just on Saturday, but on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, so that we've got good focus and that we can go perform.”

It’s going to be a long week — but it’ll fly by, too. Pace yourself.

Have a great week.

— Brian Davis, Texas beat writer, American-Statesman

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or follow on Twitter via @BDavisAAS .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian keeping the focus on his team, not Alabama

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Normal, AL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy