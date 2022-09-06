Texas coach Steve Sarkisian keeping the focus on his team, not Alabama

Good morning, Texas fans —

The good news is today is Tuesday, and we’re that much closer to Saturday. While most of you had Monday off, the Longhorns were laboring on Labor Day.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and the Horns went their normal Monday routine, holding practice, talking with reporters and going on a deep dive on their opponent.

“Just recapping Saturday’s ballgame, couple things to highlight that we were pleased about and things we need to work on,” Sarkisian said to start his Monday press conference.

Sarkisian was trying to keep things business as usual. But as we know, nothing is normal about this week. Nothing is routine about hosting the No. 1 team or ESPN and Fox national pre-game shows. Both teams are 1-0, but Texas and Alabama are in two totally different spots as programs.

Let’s be real. This whole circus is 1) why college football is so great and 2) why we always keep coming back for more.

“It’s week two of the summer, we’re still running in the hot sun and people asking me about the Bama game. And we haven’t even been through fall camp,” linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said. “Gotta get through week one before we get to week two.

“But now that it’s here, I’m excited, everybody’s excited for it and I just can’t wait to Saturday.”

Sarkisian is absolutely right about one point. The Horns should focus on themselves. No team has ever had success focusing and stressing about the opponent. Do what you do and do it at a high level.

“For us, for me, the challenge is, I can’t worry about what (Alabama coach Nick Saban) is doing in their locker room and in their team room,” Sarkisian said. “I’ve got to shift my focus on making sure that we’re game-planning really well, that we’re scheming really well, that our guys are motivated to play and have the right mental intensity.

“Not just on Saturday, but on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, so that we've got good focus and that we can go perform.”

It’s going to be a long week — but it’ll fly by, too. Pace yourself.

— Brian Davis, Texas beat writer, American-Statesman

