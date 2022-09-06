ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
Renton trench collapse happens amid rise in incidents nationwide

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is investigating what led to a worker being killed when a trench collapsed near 38th and Lincoln in Renton on Wednesday. Fire crews said dry soil was more susceptible to sloughing off and caving in. Though there...
5 things to know Tuesday

The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
Minnesota couple among those presumed dead in Puget Sound float plane crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
‘Will to live’ is key, Coast Guard says of ongoing Whidbey Island plane crash search and rescue

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter registered to Northwest Seaplanes, was in its direct flight path to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor when it “took a steep dive into the water” near Mutiny Bay, according to Scott Giard, spokesperson for the Coast Guard.
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
