The challenges of finding and recovering the crashed floatplane near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — The NTSB is now requesting help from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in locating a downed floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island last weekend. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) was assisting with the search but called...
Coast Guard releases all 10 names of Whidbey Island floatplane crash victims
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released the names Tuesday morning of the 10 people who were aboard the floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island. The plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton...
One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified
The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
Renton trench collapse happens amid rise in incidents nationwide
RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is investigating what led to a worker being killed when a trench collapsed near 38th and Lincoln in Renton on Wednesday. Fire crews said dry soil was more susceptible to sloughing off and caving in. Though there...
5 things to know Tuesday
The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
Minnesota couple among those presumed dead in Puget Sound float plane crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...
Residents report small rumble from 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poulsbo
PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County early Thursday morning. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a depth of about 14.6 miles, 8.6 miles northwest of Poulsbo.
q13fox.com
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo
LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a...
Mutiny Bay float plane crash: US Coast Guard suspends Whidbey Island search for nine missing people after one body found
THE search for nine people missing since a devastating plane crash has been halted after one body was recovered from the waters. The US Coast Guard announced they will suspend the rescue mission effect noon today after the floatplane, carrying 10 people, came down in Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday.
Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
‘Will to live’ is key, Coast Guard says of ongoing Whidbey Island plane crash search and rescue
The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter registered to Northwest Seaplanes, was in its direct flight path to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor when it “took a steep dive into the water” near Mutiny Bay, according to Scott Giard, spokesperson for the Coast Guard.
KOMO News
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
KIMA TV
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
Seattle Woman Identified After Disappearing Over 30 Years Ago
Authorities found her remains in Snohomish County earlier this year.
Whidbey Island float plane crash: ’10 presumed dead’ with 1 body found after Friday Harbor aircraft ‘nosedived’ into sea
TEN people are presumed dead after witnesses described seeing a plane 'nosedive' into the water on Sunday. The float plane was carrying a child and nine other passengers during the horror crash on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, Washington. A tweet from USCG Pacific Northwest announced the deadly Sunday afternoon...
Coast Guard suspends the search for 9 missing after a plane crash in the Puget Sound
The plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
All 10 victims identified in deadly floatplane crash into Puget Sound
The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of all 10 people who are presumed dead after a floatplane crashed off Whidbey Island on Sunday. The pilot was Jason Winter. The passengers have been identified as Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams, Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel, Remy Mickel – a child - Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, Joanne Mera and Gabrielle Hanna.
1 dead, 9 missing after plane crashes in waters north of Seattle
One person is dead and nine are missing after a float plane crashed in Mutiny Bay in Washington's Puget Sound, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. There were 10 people, including one child, aboard the plane, according to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said it received a report about...
