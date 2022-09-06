MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO