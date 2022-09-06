Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

Read full article on original website
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to new contract
CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTW) — Clemson and football coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new contract, keeping Swinney through the 2031 football season, according to the university. The new contract was approved Thursday by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. “I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President […]
Watch: Clemson shows off Memorial Stadium upgrades
With Clemson set to host Furman in its home opener, the Tigers are set to debut an improved Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Clemson Insider on Thursday got a sneak peek at the upgrades that have been completed (...)
Clemson Drops One Spot In Latest 2023 Recruiting Rankings
The Tigers have dropped one spot in the latest update to the SI 2023 team recruiting rankings.
Versatile Charlotte RB hears from Clemson, plans to visit this weekend
A talented and versatile running back from the Tar Heel State will be back in Tiger Town this weekend. Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School’s Ryan Henley plans to attend Clemson’s home opener against Furman on (...)
Clemson OC Brandon Streeter: 'No Matter What Y'all Think, DJ Has Earned Right to Be Guy'
Clemson offensive coordinator goes in-depth on why DJ Uiagalelei is the Tigers' starting quarterback after the 41-10 season-opening win over Georgia Tech.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Clemson OC Addresses Whether Team Has Quarterback Controversy
Incumbent starter D.J. Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense were a bit shaky in Monday’s season-opening win over Georgia Tech.
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik Was 'Ready' for College Debut
QB Cade Klubnik made his collegiate debut in Clemson's season opening win over Georgia Tech and it was a memorable experience for the true freshman out of Austin, Texas.
AthlonSports.com
Video: Major Fight Between Fans Attending Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Monday Night
Most Clemson football fans had a great time Monday night. After all, the Tigers breezed to a 41-10 victory over the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech in their season opener. However, a few fans went home with plenty of scrapes and bruises. Why? Because a pretty ugly fight broke out between a few fans in the stands on Monday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in stands at Clemson-Georgia Tech game
Clemson did what most expected it to do on Monday night in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, pulling away from Georgia Tech in the fourth quarter for a business-like 41-10 victory to take its first step to another College Football Playoff. The on-field stuff went according to plan. But...
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
FOX Carolina
‘Hospitality with purpose’: First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose. The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 3 4A/5A Preview
Spartanburg (1-2) at Grayson (GA) (3-0) Last week Spartanburg jumped out to an early lead on Broome, and pulled away for a 34-3 win, their first of the season. This week they go back down I-85 to Georgia for the second time this season, to face one of the best teams in the Southeast, the Grayson Rams. The Vikings brutal non-region schedule continues with a Grayson team loaded with Division 1 talent. The Vikings got on the right track last Friday, but I think it will be tough to do against the stacked Rams. I think this game is close into the second half, but in the end the Rams talent will prove to be too much.
Former NFL player and local high school athletic director share a life changing bond
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga — McIntosh High School athletic director Leon Hammond needs a new kidney, and a former NFL player and transplant recipient gave him some advice. Hammond told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that he has been part of some very tough battles, on and off the football field.
Clayton County high school stadiums to host middle school football games
Clayton County middle school football games will be played at the district’s high school stadiums beginning Wednesday....
Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia
Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina to close indefinitely
Rockstar Cheer in Greenville has closed its doors indefinitely following two lawsuits filed against the brand and its owner, Scott Foster.
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
