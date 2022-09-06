Read full article on original website
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Kody Clemens reveals plan after striking out Shohei Ohtani in Tigers’ loss to Angels
The Detroit Tigers were absolutely crushed Monday night by Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, dropping the first game of a three-game set in LA, 10-0. But at least for Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens, he went to bed with the cool memory of his surprising strikeout of Shohei Ohtani. With the Tigers down big […] The post Kody Clemens reveals plan after striking out Shohei Ohtani in Tigers’ loss to Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season
Los Angeles Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league. Performing as an ace starting pitcher on the mound and as a cleanup hitter all in one package, he is also arguably the most unique player in MLB history. The only question at this point seems […] The post Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sent to Oakland's bench on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Vogt will rest at home after Dermis Garcia was named Tuesday's first baseman against Atlanta's right-hander Kyle Wright. numberFire's models project Vogt to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
FOX Sports
Tigers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels
Detroit Tigers (50-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-76, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -207, Tigers +171; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim left on Rangers' bench on Tuesday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Heim will rest against his intrastate rivals after Sam Huff was chosen as Tuesday's starting catcher for Glenn Otto. According to Baseball Savant on 278 batted balls this season, Heim has recorded a 6.5% barrel...
numberfire.com
Tigers' Josh Lester joining dugout Wednesday afternoon
Detroit Tigers infielder Josh Lester is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Lester was the Tigers' designated hitter on Tuesday in his first MLB start and he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Javier Baez will take over at DH while Ryan Kreidler shifts to shortstop Wednesday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario will make a start on third base and bat seventh.
Two baseball prospects from the Dominican Republic are suing the Los Angeles Angels, claiming the team did not honor verbal contract agreements by backing out of deals
A pair of baseball prospects in the Dominican Republic have filed suit against the Los Angeles Angels for not honoring verbal contract agreements, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday. According to the report, arguments were made Aug. 31 in a Dominican court after the Angels were alleged to have backed out...
Yardbarker
Mets Insider Reveals The Plan For Starling Marte
In addition to Max Scherzer being placed back on the injured list, the New York Mets are now dealing with a less than 100% Starling Marte, who recently fractured his finger. While all of this is happening, the Mets have watched their lead in the National League East division shrink to just a half-game over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, with Atlanta even being tied with them at the start of play yesterday.
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo sitting Wednesday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Kerry Carpenter will replace Baddoo in left field and hit eighth. Carpenter has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.3...
Yardbarker
Albies or no Albies, Vaughn Grissom is here to stay
Because of the weather, Ozzie Albies’ rehab assignment is off to a slow start. He’s only played in two games, although he did have two hits in one of those games. It will probably still be a couple of weeks before we see him Atlanta, but I do expect him to return and be apart of the playoff roster. What his role will be has yet to be determined, but one thing should be set in stone — Vaughn Grissom will continue to have a spot in the lineup no matter what happens.
Yardbarker
Josh Hader Got An Important First Wednesday Night
It hasn’t exactly been a smooth transition from Milwaukee to San Diego for Josh Hader. The San Diego Padres acquired him for left-hander Taylor Rogers at the trade deadline and his ERA immediately skyrocketed thanks to some uncharacteristically bad outings. After recording a 1-2-3 inning on August 2 in...
Yardbarker
Jose Quijada Spoils Home Runs By Mike Trout & Shohei Ohtani
Only about 35% of Angel Stadium was filled on a 100 degree Wednesday afternoon to watch the Los Angeles Angels face the Detroit Tigers. However, the approximately 15,000 in attendance got to see Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit home runs, only to have Jose Quijada blow a save opportunity.
Yardbarker
Report: Rangers No. 1 prospect Josh Jung to be called up
Third baseman Josh Jung, the Texas Rangers' No. 1 prospect, will be recalled to the big-league club, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Jung is set to join the Rangers on the team's off day on Thursday and will make his major league debut Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, per the report.
Yardbarker
Astros prevail over Rangers in 10th on walk-off wild pitch
A decision to intentionally walk the bases loaded in the 10th inning backfired on the Texas Rangers as the host Houston Astros celebrated a 4-3 walk-off victory on a wild pitch Wednesday night. Jose Altuve raced home on Jonathan Hernandez's wild pitch with two outs, enabling the Astros to take...
Yardbarker
A Troubling Video Worries Bucks Fans
Antetokounmpo stood by the game in the third quarter, seemingly in pain and trying to stretch his legs. He looks to be feeling discomfort and while it doesn’t look too bad, it does seem to be bothering him. This is the last thing that Bucks fans want to see...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
