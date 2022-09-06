ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly

Celebrate Sminthsonian Mag's Museum Day with free admission to these Orlando area spots next week

Smithsonian Magazine is brining back their  'Museum Day' celebration this year and it's going down on Saturday, Sept. 17 — with free admission to area museums and cultural centers on offer. For the duration of that Saturday, over 500 participating museums all around the country will offer free admission, including several in the Orlando area. Participating local museums are: Orange County Regional History Center 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Mennello Museum of American Art 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens (Winter Park) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Art & History Museums of Maitland...
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

‘Fall Into Magic’ at Disney Springs

There’s plenty of fun brewing this Halloween with “Fall Into Magic” at Disney Springs, including tasty treats, eerie entertainment, and spooky shopping. Here are just a few of the special fall menu items available through Oct. 31, 2022:. Witch’s Flight trio of Pumpkin Soft-Serve, Purple Cheesecake Soft-Serve,...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

First Look INSIDE New Terminal C at Orlando Airport

The Orlando International Airport is getting a NEW terminal!. Terminal C will be home to 11 airlines, several restaurants, stores, a new luggage system, and lots more — and we just got another preview of what it will look like!. Dave Puglisi of Fox 35 Orlando posted a short...
ORLANDO, FL
Tequila
handluggageonly.co.uk

9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
ORLANDO, FL
weddingchicks.com

This Fabulous, Florida Wedding Has All of the Class Without Being Stuffy

Chris and Natalia met on Cinco de Mayo in Orlando through mutual friends from college. Natalia had just graduated from UF the weekend prior and was getting ready to move down to Miami for work, so she was definitely not expecting to meet her future husband that weekend! After two and a half years of long distance, they ended up moving up to Orlando in 2019 and getting engaged at the Biltmore in early December during a trip to Asheville.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Disney shares first look at new store coming to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look at a new store set to open at the new state-of-the-art Terminal C at Orlando International Airport. The $2.8 billion terminal will rely heavily on the latest technology and will add 15 gates capable of handling domestic or international operations, and accommodating up to 20 aircrafts. The airport said all gates will also be equipped with facial recognition technology for an easier and more secure boarding process.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties

If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Flood Advisory Issued for Disney World

Disney World can see some pretty severe weather. It comes with being located in Central Florida, but we regularly see storms or rain pop up, along with some serious heat. And, right now, a big storm is impacting Disney World. Here’s what you need to know. A Flood Advisory...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'A symbol of the UK': Florida pub, customers honor Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando

Orlando - A handful of candles, a pair of photos, and flowers make up the memorial at The Pub, a British pub in Orlando, to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96. Shortly after news broke, the general manager of the Pub put up the memorial and said people have stopped by to order a pint in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. "Shocked. I thought she was going to live forever. She’s been in reign for almost 70 years to celebrate the Jubilee," said general manager Matthew Kaess.
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Autumn Getaway Near Orlando

Ah, the autumn conundrum. Temps are finally getting cool enough to really enjoy the great outdoors, but school schedules make planning a family getaway seem like more of a trick than a treat. Fortunately, the folks behind the familiar Westgate properties all over Central Florida Orlando can transport you to an idyllic outdoor paradise just 90 minutes from Orlando: the Westgate River Ranch, a trip back in time where guests can ride horses, shoot skeet, fly fish and enjoy the natural beauty of the scenery.
ORLANDO, FL

