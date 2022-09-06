Read full article on original website
Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is not necessarily saying they don’t. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a ten-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
Fight breaks out in stands at Clemson-Georgia Tech game
Clemson did what most expected it to do on Monday night in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, pulling away from Georgia Tech in the fourth quarter for a business-like 41-10 victory to take its first step to another College Football Playoff. The on-field stuff went according to plan. But...
Clemson’s former athletic trainer Hoover passes
CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) - Former Clemson Athletic Trainer Fred Hoover, regarded as the Father of Sports Medicine in South Carolina, passed away Monday evening at his home in Clemson, SC at the age of 92. According to his son, Brian Hoover, it is believed that he watched the Clemson...
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Clemson Drops Spot in AP Poll
Despite a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech, Clemson gets leaped by Michigan after it beat Colorado State 51-7.
‘Hospitality with purpose’: First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose. The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages Dreams
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Come visit The Shepherd Hotel, a boutique hotel in Clemson, South Carolina (Go Tigers!) Crafted to celebrate the feeling of coming home, their sophisticated guest rooms offer curated amenities, custom furnishings, and original artwork. Outside of campus activities, explore all Clemson has to offer, from kayaking Lake Hartwell to the nearby Swamp Fox Distillery. Stay on-site and savor delicacies at Delish Sisters or head to Thomas Bar for an evening nightcap.
Must watch: New country music family drama coming to FOX Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you love drama, world-class acting and country music, FOX has a brand-new show you’ll want to catch. “Monarch” is a multi-generational musical drama, portraying America’s first family of country music. Lead characters Dottie and Albie Roman (played by Susan Sarandon and...
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca
SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Pickens Co. Deputies searching for missing man who recently had knee surgery
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 83-year-old Billy Morris, a missing man who went missing this afternoon. Deputies said Morris was last seen walking along Ripplelake Drive toward Highway 135 in Easley at 4:00 p.m. on September 6, 2022....
At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says
HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
Police find missing man in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department have found a missing man who was last seen in August. According to police, 38-year-old Johnny Mattison was last seen on August 21 on Patio Road.
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
'West Fest' cancellation had nothing to do with security concerns, agency says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of “West Fest” at Bon Secours. The show was supposed to take place Friday, Sept. 9 with major names like Ice Cube and Cypress Hill. It appears that Bon Secours has completely scrubbed the show from its calendar. The...
Cheerleading Empire Roiled by Sex-Abuse Allegations Closes Its Doors ‘Indefinitely’
Amid harrowing sexual-abuse allegations against a South Carolina cheerleading coach who died by suicide last week, his widow announced Wednesday that she is closing their well-known gym’s “doors indefinitely.”In a statement to The Daily Beast, Kathy Foster said it was a “difficult decision” to close Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance but that she believes “it is the best option under the circumstances.” According to Rockstar Cheer, Greenville’s website, Foster’s former husband, Scott Foster, opened the gym in 2007 to launch a nationally recognized cheer organization that had licensing agreements with dozens of other gyms across the country.“Over the past 15 years,...
