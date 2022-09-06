ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma to receive $8.9 from JUUL in teen vaping settlement

Oklahoma is set to receive $8.9 million from an electronic cigarette company after a multi-state investigation found that the manufacturer had "relentlessly marketed to underage users." The investigation follows the FDA's attempt to ban all JUUL e-cigarettes from the market this summer. The $8.9 million comes from a $438.5 million...
