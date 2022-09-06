Read full article on original website
Oklahoma to receive $8.9 from JUUL in teen vaping settlement
Oklahoma is set to receive $8.9 million from an electronic cigarette company after a multi-state investigation found that the manufacturer had "relentlessly marketed to underage users." The investigation follows the FDA's attempt to ban all JUUL e-cigarettes from the market this summer. The $8.9 million comes from a $438.5 million...
Sheriff says he supports developing ‘yellow flag law' as tool against gun violence
A state lawmaker wants to raise awareness around a gun safety initiative that’s been seen as a compromise in the debate around gun violence and gun ownership, and a top Tulsa law enforcement officer says, with caveats, he's supportive of the effort. In 2019, Maine passed a “yellow flag...
Oklahoma State Department of Health receives new shipment of COVID-19 booster shots
Oklahoma is receiving another round of COVID-19 booster shots to offer residents. Both Pfizer and Moderna have developed updated boosters of their original vaccines, intended to better protect against the omicron strains. Officials say those variants are significantly more transmissible and that they make up the bulk of new COVID...
