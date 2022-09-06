Central Valley’s new superintendent says safety at school is a top priority

CENTRAL VALLEY, Wash. — Starting this Thursday, students from Central Valley schools return to class.

The Central Valley School District has a new superintendent who says school safety is the biggest concern for his administration.

“Whether involves with unfortunate that happened last Spring, we are always guarded against any event that can happen any time, so again we remain very, very vigilant,” said Dr. John Parker, Superintendent at Central Valley School District.

Dr. Parker says Central Valley schools have an extra door at each entrance to keep any intruders as far away as possible, and security cameras are installed around the school to monitor for any suspicious activity.

“But the biggest thing we try to make sure we are doing is being proactive as far as training of our administration, of our staff, and of our front office,” Dr. Parker said.

For bus drivers, the district says they will continue to look for ways to make sure everyone gets to and from school safely.

“We are always determining what the safest exit and entry to school…where drop-off zones are is,” Dr. Parker said.

The district officials say there are no mandatory masks and social distancing this year, but they will work closely with the Spokane Regional Health District on any new guidance that may pop up for this school year.

