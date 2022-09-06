Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 on US 119 near Tan Yard Hill. The female driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Bell County EMS to Middlesboro ARH after her late-model Nissan SUV went off the road, flipped and landed on its left side. AirEvac was called to the scene, but was unable to get into the air due to unsafe flying weather.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO