middlesboronews.com
Driver transported to hospital after one-vehicle crash
Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 on US 119 near Tan Yard Hill. The female driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Bell County EMS to Middlesboro ARH after her late-model Nissan SUV went off the road, flipped and landed on its left side. AirEvac was called to the scene, but was unable to get into the air due to unsafe flying weather.
2 People Injured In Single Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Knoxville. According to the authorities, 32-year-old Stefanie Wilkes was intoxicated after drinking at The Pint House on [..]
1450wlaf.com
Big rig fire snarls I-75 south bound travelers
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – An 18-wheeler caught fire while heading south on I-75 in Campbell County on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3:30pm is when the big rig caught fire and jammed up south bound traffic. The truck pulled onto the emergency lane at Mile Marker 134 just north of...
Woman charged with DUI after car crashes into Knoxville bar
A woman has been charged with a DUI after she drove into a bar, leaving multiple people injured according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD: Two people injured after a woman drove into a North Knoxville bar after drinking at it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a woman was charged after she backed into a sign at the front of a North Knoxville bar and then drove her car into the front of the building. Two people had non-life-threatening injuries because of the crash, according to police.
WKYT 27
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
wvlt.tv
Deadly hit-and-run suspect sought by Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
BCSO: Reward offered leading to arrest, conviction of person who left scene of crash that killed Maryville man
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced Tuesday the family of Gary Burchfield is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who struck and killed Burchfield on Peach Orchard Road on Aug. 4. According to a release by...
wymt.com
Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
One arrested after marijuana plants found growing near Powell home
One man was arrested after Knox County deputies said they discovered several marijuana plants growing near a Powell home.
Woman injured in 2021 fatal shooting sues Soaky Mountain
A woman who was injured in a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in 2021 is suing, alleging that the park was negligent in overserving alcohol which partially caused the shooting.
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
newstalk987.com
A Drowning and Two Teens Injured on Douglas Lake over the Labor Day Weekend
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identifies the man who drown on Douglas Lake. 28 year-old Wade Brady of Kodak drown Saturday night. Officials were called to the 1500 block Dyke Road regarding a possible drowning after the friend of a Brady’s heard him yell for help while swimming in the lake.
WATE
Maynardville man arrested, charged after road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maynardville man was arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman during a road rage incident. Union County 9-1-1 received a call from a woman who was in a road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road, Monday around 6:23 p.m. The...
Driver who had loose ladder that fell onto I-75, leading to LCSO deputy's death, pleads 'no contest' to charges
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — On February 3, Loudon County Sergeant Chris Jenkins went to remove a fallen ladder from I-75. While he was on the road, he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sonny Beason was driving a white utility truck that...
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
30 pounds of meat tossed during inspection at Rocky Top restaurant
An inspector found more than half a dozen risk factors violations at a corner barbecue spot in Anderson County.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police arrest felon with 10 outstanding warrants
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a wanted felon with ten outstanding warrants Wednesday afternoon, an incident report from the department said. The arrest happened around 4:30 p.m. after officers reportedly stopped a black Dodge Charger that was leaving a parking lot in the Walter...
Sevierville man dead after crashing into tractor-trailer in Indianapolis
A Sevierville man died after a car crash incident that happened on a highway in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.
