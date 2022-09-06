ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

247Sports

Jedd Fisch previews Mississippi State

Arizona is set to face Mississippi State on Saturday and Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch took the opportunity on Thursday to preview the Bulldogs. Although much of the attention Mississippi State receives is for the offensive side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball, led by Zach Arnett, has the ability to make an impact as well.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Know the Foe: Arizona

Game one game through for Mississippi State and was a complete success as the Bulldogs whipped Memphis 49-23. Now the Bulldogs try to get Mike Leach back to .500 in his tenure as the Pirate goes back to the Pacific time zone to take on a Pac-12 team after dark.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2

The Georgia Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a resounding win over the Oregon Ducks. That win clearly cemented Georgia as a championship contender this season, backing up Georgia’s ranking in the Week 2 Coaches Poll. Georgia sits at No. 2, between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

UGA men’s golf opens on St Simons

The Georgia Bulldog men’s golf team opens the fall portion of its schedule today, teeing off a two-day tournament on St Simon’s Island. The inaugural Frederica Cup includes teams from UGA, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Mississippi State; also Ohio State, Texas Tech, Texas Christian, and Oklahoma. From Steve Colquitt,...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Geoff Collins' Georgia Tech future questioned by media after Clemson blowout loss

"Ten penalties and two blocked punts, even against, when you're playing a caliber team like that, that's not a recipe to win the game," Collins said. "So obviously we've got to clean those things up. The penalties, the blocked punts, the attitude, the demeanor, the response — disappointment, hurt. For me, obviously, as the leader of the program, take great responsibility in getting the things cleaned up. And the biggest piece, too — I just told the guys — it's a five-day week right now.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
CLEMSON, SC
wcbi.com

Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WGAU

Prince Avenue is set for road diet

Drivers will notice big changes on Prince Avenue this month: Athens-Clarke County is converting, as part of a 60-day pilot program, the four lanes of Prince between Pulaski and Milledge will become two lanes, with a center turn lane. An Athens-Clarke County Commission vote to make the change permanent could come later this year, possibly in November.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

