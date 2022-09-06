"Ten penalties and two blocked punts, even against, when you're playing a caliber team like that, that's not a recipe to win the game," Collins said. "So obviously we've got to clean those things up. The penalties, the blocked punts, the attitude, the demeanor, the response — disappointment, hurt. For me, obviously, as the leader of the program, take great responsibility in getting the things cleaned up. And the biggest piece, too — I just told the guys — it's a five-day week right now.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO