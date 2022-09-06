ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Saskatchewan stabbings: what we know so far about the attacks in Canada

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9I24_0hjMXdrf00
Investigators examine the crime scene in Saskatchewan, Canada. Police on Monday found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing attacks dead while the other suspect, his brother, was still on the run.
  • Canadian police said one of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Saskatchewan has been found dead. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation and the cause of death was not immediately clear. He had visible injuries that are not believed to be self inflicted at this point, said police on Monday.
  • Myles, 30, remains on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina. He “may have sustained injuries” and could be seeking medical attention, said police. Police still consider Myles Sanderson a danger to the public, even if injured. Myles has a “lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes”, said Rhonda Blackmore from the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted police.
  • Asked if Myles was suspected of also killing his brother, Blackmore said: “It is an investigative avenue that we are following up on but we can’t say that definitively.”
  • Damien and his brother, Myles Sanderson, had earlier been charged with first degree murder.
  • Ten people were killed and 18 wounded in a series of attacks on Sunday that devastated an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan, in a country unaccustomed to outbreaks of mass violence.
  • The attacks were among the deadliest in Canada’s modern history. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.
  • The victims included a mother of two, a 77-year-old widower and a first responder. Ivor Wayne Burns of James Smith Cree Nation said three of the victims - his sister Gloria Lydia Burns, a woman and a 14-year-old boy - died at a single location.
  • Prime minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks “shocking and heartbreaking” and said he had spoken to the leadership of the James Smith Cree Nation and Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe to pledge his government’s support. “The federal government will be there with the resources necessary right now in this time of crisis but also we’ll continue to work as partners in the weeks, months and years to come through grieving and healing,” Trudeau said at the Ottawa airport.

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another town nearby in Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched across the expansive province for two suspects. The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said. Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP in Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn’t provide a motive. “It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said, adding there were 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Moe
Person
Justin Trudeau
US News and World Report

Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Dies of Apparently Self-Inflicted Wounds -Report

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Saskatchewan#Violent Crime#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

435K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy