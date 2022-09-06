On September 6, 2022 at approximately 7:15pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an overdue subject from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75 year old family member had left to run errands and go for a short hike. The caller believed that he had possibly gone for a hike somewhere east of Cottage Grove. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel including multiple volunteers responded and searched into the night. At approximately 8:05am this morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team that a crew had located a vehicle in the water off of FS RD #19 (Aufderheide Hwy.) near milepost 5. A deceased male was located in the water a short distance from the vehicle. Deputies arrived and confirmed that the vehicle and deceased person were those from the missing hiker call. The identity of the involved is not being released at this time pending notifications. Initial investigation reveals no evidence of foul play.

