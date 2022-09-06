ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, CA

Greenfield man arrested for alleged rape of 63-year-old woman

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested a man suspected of raping a 63-year-old woman leaving her in the hospital from her injuries.

Adrian Rojas Sebastian, 27, was arrested and taken to jail on rape charges, according to police. Police interviewed him, and his statements matched his victim's recollection of events.

His victim arrived at the hospital early Sunday morning and told staff she had been raped, said police. DNA was collected from her, the crime scene and Sebastian. The victim remains in the hospital due to her injuries.

