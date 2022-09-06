Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man on Red Line train among 5 shot in Chicago Wednesday; 1 killed
About 9:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground between two cars in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street, where they located the man, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died. Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire shots, then flee the area south on Wood Street.
Man shot to death in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A man died after he was found in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night. Chicago police were called to investigate shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street around 9:46 p.m. when they found the man, 30, laying on the ground between two vehicles.
Man killed, 2 bystanders injured following shootout in South Austin
CHICAGO — One man is dead following an exchange of gunfire in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, just a block away from a police station. Police said a 53-year-old man and another man were in a verbal altercation, when they each […]
Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
West Side shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 bystanders wounded
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a shootout broke out early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 53-year-old was arguing with another male around 12:27 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they both pulled out handguns and exchanged gunfire, police said.
Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in Humboldt Park homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in May. At about 3:04 p.m. on May 4, police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 91, seriously wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 91-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night. Police say the man was shot in the groin around 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The victim was unable to communicate and...
fox32chicago.com
Fire burns at vacant factory on Chicago's Southeast Side
CHICAGO - Crews were battling a building fire Thursday night on Chicago's Southeast Side. The fire is burning near West 79th Street and South Hoyne Avenue at a vacant factory in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. No word on if there were any injuries. No further details were immediately available.
fox32chicago.com
Hillside man charged with fatally striking pedestrian on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A Hillside man has been charged with murder after police said he deliberately drove his car onto a West Loop sidewalk and fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday. Joseph Verdone, 25, was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 0-100 block of North Lind Avenue in west suburban Hillside, according to Chicago police.
Man shot in head, killed on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., police say the male victim was near an alley in the 12600 block of South Harvard Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and pronounced dead...
fox32chicago.com
5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
2 charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in McKinley Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are now charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man in McKinley Park on Monday night.Police say the victim and another person were sitting in a car, in the 3200 block of South Paulina, when Byron Queijeiro, 20, and Julius Hernandez, 18, shot them.Queijeiro is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Hernandez is charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted robbery. Officers took them into custody just a few blocks away. Both are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home
PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
91-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 91-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting overnight in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.Police said, around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue, and found a 91-year-old man who had been shot in the groin.The victim was unable to tell police what happened, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.No one was in custody Wednesday morning.Area Two detectives were investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally stabbed, second deadly stabbing in the Loop in 2 weeks
CHICAGO - A 41-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night. Police say the man has multiple stab wound. He was found in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:54 p.m. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop
CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
fox32chicago.com
Man attempted to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin: police
CHICAGO - A man attempted to kidnap a child in Belmont Cragin Thursday afternoon. Just before noon, a 5-year-old girl was walking alongside her mother on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue when an unknown male suspect followed the two of them. The suspect then engaged...
fox32chicago.com
Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by...
