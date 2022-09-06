ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wabe.org

Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
MACON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wildcats traveling to face Warner Robins

VALDOSTA – Tickets are available now for this Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats vs. Warner Robins game. Additionally, a live audio broadcast of the game will be on 95.7 The Mix and online at www.MyMixValdosta.com. Release:. The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Warner Robins on Friday, September 9 to play...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins annual Christmas parade is coming back

MACON, Ga. — In a Warner Robins City Council meeting on Tuesday, mayor Patrick announced that the city's annual Christmas parade is heading back to its traditional site. Starting in 2019, the holiday extravaganza happened on Cohen Walker Drive and ended at Rigby's waterpark. Patrick says this year's parade...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Concerts, groundbreaking and beer to honor Otis Redding this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Otis Redding Foundation is celebrating 81 years of soul singer Otis Redding with a weekend full of events in Macon. Redding was raised in Macon. He went on to create hit songs “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”, “Respect” and “Try a Little Tenderness.” In 1967, he died in a plane crash at the age of 26.
MACON, GA
mercercluster.com

Bear Perspectives: Uninformed critiques of Macon are more harmful than you think

Bear Perspectives is a series of first-person essays written by upperclassmen students at Mercer University about their experiences in college and what they wish they knew as a first-year. Throughout the beginning of the semester, The Cluster will publish a variety of these essays covering various topics for the benefit of the class of 2026.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

State Superintendent Richards Woods makes visit to Alexander II Magnet School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Alexander II Magnet School in Macon got a special visit Thursday from the state schools superintendent. Superintendent Richard Woods visited the school to connect with students and staff and speak with them about the importance of STEM education. Woods said a focus on science, technology,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins starting part-time officer program

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says that the city of Warner Robins is starting a part-time officer program. In a news release, she said staffing shortages are hurting their police department. So, they're looking for a broader field of candidates, including retired officers who can work part-time.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Local movers help One Warm Coat donation delivery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A moving company is partnering with a national organization to give back to the community. Two Men and a Truck in Macon is working with the One Warm Coat campaign to deliver coats for fall and winter. The moving company picked up sixteen pallets of coat donations and delivered them to First Choice Primary care in Macon. The coats will then go to those in need. Owner Johnathan Cuttino spoke about how much doing charity work means for his company as it upholds on of the company’s core values of giving back.
MACON, GA
