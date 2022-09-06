Read full article on original website
'Run to Steven for a smile': Macon mourns downtown mover Steven Fulbright
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon has boomed over the past decade, and a lot of people say Steven Fulbright helped make it happen. He helped Macon grow through work with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Main Street Macon, the Arts Alliance, Film Festival, and much more. Now, people in...
wabe.org
Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats traveling to face Warner Robins
VALDOSTA – Tickets are available now for this Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats vs. Warner Robins game. Additionally, a live audio broadcast of the game will be on 95.7 The Mix and online at www.MyMixValdosta.com. Release:. The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Warner Robins on Friday, September 9 to play...
Bibb Parks & Rec set to host final food truck fest for 2022
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, parents can try wine slushies while the kids play in the foam pit at Caroline Crayton Park. Macon-Bibb Parks & Recreation will host their next picnic and food truck festival, and it will be the last of the year. The festival is set to...
Warner Robins annual Christmas parade is coming back
MACON, Ga. — In a Warner Robins City Council meeting on Tuesday, mayor Patrick announced that the city's annual Christmas parade is heading back to its traditional site. Starting in 2019, the holiday extravaganza happened on Cohen Walker Drive and ended at Rigby's waterpark. Patrick says this year's parade...
41nbc.com
Concerts, groundbreaking and beer to honor Otis Redding this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Otis Redding Foundation is celebrating 81 years of soul singer Otis Redding with a weekend full of events in Macon. Redding was raised in Macon. He went on to create hit songs “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”, “Respect” and “Try a Little Tenderness.” In 1967, he died in a plane crash at the age of 26.
mercercluster.com
Bear Perspectives: Uninformed critiques of Macon are more harmful than you think
Bear Perspectives is a series of first-person essays written by upperclassmen students at Mercer University about their experiences in college and what they wish they knew as a first-year. Throughout the beginning of the semester, The Cluster will publish a variety of these essays covering various topics for the benefit of the class of 2026.
41nbc.com
State Superintendent Richards Woods makes visit to Alexander II Magnet School
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Alexander II Magnet School in Macon got a special visit Thursday from the state schools superintendent. Superintendent Richard Woods visited the school to connect with students and staff and speak with them about the importance of STEM education. Woods said a focus on science, technology,...
Warner Robins starting part-time officer program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says that the city of Warner Robins is starting a part-time officer program. In a news release, she said staffing shortages are hurting their police department. So, they're looking for a broader field of candidates, including retired officers who can work part-time.
41nbc.com
Local movers help One Warm Coat donation delivery
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A moving company is partnering with a national organization to give back to the community. Two Men and a Truck in Macon is working with the One Warm Coat campaign to deliver coats for fall and winter. The moving company picked up sixteen pallets of coat donations and delivered them to First Choice Primary care in Macon. The coats will then go to those in need. Owner Johnathan Cuttino spoke about how much doing charity work means for his company as it upholds on of the company’s core values of giving back.
41nbc.com
Beverly Knight Olson Children’s hospital participates in ‘Brave the Shave’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Brave the Shave” is happening nationwide, and the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital is participating. The event challenges people to shave their heads in order to help bring awareness to childhood cancer. A team of stylists from Great Clips visited the hospital...
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins announces program to help reduce crime, fill officer openings
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins city leaders have created a program to help address a recent increase in crime. The Part-Time Patrol Officer position is designed to help address a shortage in officers the Warner Robins Police Department is experiencing. It’s also giving the department an extra...
Baldwin County man receives reward for helping fire recue team
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In August 2021, Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 1 was dispatched to fire on Irwinton Road. When they arrived on the scene, the house was almost gone and the two people living in the house were outside. However, it was a witness who helped them determine...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
Casting call goes out for $8.5 million movie filming in Macon this fall
MACON, Ga. — A Hollywood production team is setting up temporary offices in downtown Macon to film a major motion picture backed by big names and benefactors that bankrolled the $8.5 million project. “Possum Trot,” not a secret code name but the title of the film, tells a powerful...
41nbc.com
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Jones County vs. Peach County, Pt. 2
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Our End Zone Game of the Week for week four will have a familiar team in action. The Peach County Trojans will host the Jones County Greyhounds, and the Trojans were featured as the away team in week one’s game of the week.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb community mourning loss of beloved volunteer, community member Steven Fulbright
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb community is mourning the loss of beloved volunteer and community member Steven Fulbright. Fulbright passed away suddenly Tuesday due to health complications Those in the community who knew Fulbright, say he will be missed. Fulbright was vice president of sales and services for...
Macon state prisoner sentenced for attempting to smuggle drugs into Georgia prisons
MACON, Ga. — A state prisoner has been sentenced to 300 months for attempting to have drugs smuggled into Georgia prisons. A release by the US Attorney's Office says that the man tried to make a deal with an undercover GBI agent for meth, and was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for his crimes.
41nbc.com
Perry Panthers named Georgia High School Football Daily’s “State Team of the Week”
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After a one-point loss to Houston County in their season opener, the Panthers bounced back and dominated Jones County 42-14 in their second game. With Jones County ranked #3 in the 5A, the Panthers earned Georgia High School Football Daily’s “State Team of the Week”...
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
