Richmond, VA

Two injured in Labor Day shooting near VCU campus

By Jakob Cordes
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were injured Monday night in a drive-by shooting near the campus of VCU in Richmond.

Richmond police responded to a reported shooting on the 200 block of South Laurel Street, three blocks from Monroe Park, just after 8 pm.

According to a Richmond police officer, two young men were hit by an unknown assailant who fired from a vehicle, “A car drove by, cracked off a couple of rounds.”

The scene on South Laurel Street. (Photo: Gwyndolyn Miles/WRIC)
Both victims were young men in their twenties, and sustained minor injuries. One was driven to a nearby hospital by friends, while the other remained on scene and was transported by ambulance.

At this time, no description is available of the suspect or their vehicle.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for details.

