wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
wach.com
Power outage reported across downtown Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A power outage has been reported across downtown Sumter. The City of Sumter says utility crews are on site and working to recover as soon as they can.
WIS-TV
Forest Acres Police Department accepting donations for families impacted by Kentucky floods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is accepting non-perishable goods to assist people affected by the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Diapers, wipes, toilet paper, water, and clothing are all being accepted. FAPD says officers felt strongly about helping due to the help the Midlands received after...
Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
WJCL
South Carolina's superintendent of education presents millions of dollars to Hampton County Schools
HAMPTON, S.C. — School expansion funds are coming to Hampton County School District as they receive millions of dollars from the state's superintendent. It was a big day for Hampton County School District as they receive $52 million to go toward infrastructure. State superintendent of education, Molly Spearman, presented...
WIS-TV
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
WIS-TV
State and local officials weigh in on the possible partnership of the Regional Medical Center and MUSC partnership
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Plans for a partnership between the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg County and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston are coming to life. That’s after the Orangeburg County Council approved an ordinance that would seal the partnership. In short, it’ll mean more access...
Look Out! New four way stop in Irmo neighborhood
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, residents have been advocating for a four way stop at North Royal Tower and Chadford Road and now it's finally going to happen. Erik Sickinger, an Irmo town councilman, put in a request that has turned into reality after asking how to get it done.
WIS-TV
Gas line struck in Columbia, houses evacuated
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gas line strike evacuated several homes in Columbia Wednesday afternoon. Officials said no injuries were reported at the gas line leak on Camay Court. Four houses have been evacuated nearby. Dominion energy is at the site and it is expected to be repaired soon. Dominion...
WIS-TV
9/11 Memorial events in the Midlands
-- The 21st Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony will pay tribute to South Carolina First Responders and Military Service Members and will be held at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center (1101 Lincoln Street). The event will take place on September 11. The prelude will...
WIS-TV
Motion to sever granted in Mallory Beach lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has a trial date at least for part of the case. A Hampton County judge granted a motion to let the lawsuit move forward separately for one defendant. It’s called a motion to sever and was...
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
WIS-TV
Part of Saluda Riverwalk closing for maintenance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed for part of the week for maintenance, according to the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department. The Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday through Friday. The closure is for repairs to concrete damaged by a...
Clarendon, Newberry County residents to vote on capital project sales tax in November
SUMMERTON, S.C. — On November 8, Clarendon and Newberry County residents will give their two cents on a one cent capital project sales tax. The tax, which will add one cent on every dollar, will fund 15 projects across Clarendon County. The biggest project would be an $8 million countywide emergency operation center.
Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
WIS-TV
“It needs to be done” Lexington County residents ready to see road work with new tax referendum
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County council members are adding a sales tax referendum to November’s ballot. If voted on the money will go towards repaving roads throughout the county. People here in Lexington say they’re not opposed to a small bump in taxes, especially if the money goes...
wach.com
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Broad River Road shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A suspect is now in custody after a deadly Broad River Road shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug 20, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, deputies...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“P” is for Peachtree Rock
“P” is for Peachtree Rock (Lexington County). Peachtree Rock is the namesake of a 305-acre South Carolina Nature Conservancy preserve located on the Sandhills of Lexington County, sixteen miles west of Columbia. The rock (an inverted triangle) was a highly eroded remnant of sandstone that was perched on a small, tapered base. Peachtree Rock and the surrounding sandstones were formed in a marine environment during the Middle Eocene epoch. The nature of the fossils found in the area give evidence that they were formed in shallow water near shore. By the Pleistocene epoch the sea levels had fallen, and the Peachtree Rock area was above water. In 2013 a hiker observed that Peachtree Rock had tumbled off its base and the decision was made to leave it lying on its side where it had fallen.
WLTX.com
Flooding rain a concern for this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing quite a bit of rainfall on Wednesday things look to be drier on Thursday with only an isolated chance of rain in the Midlands. Temperatures will be kept down into the lower 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and a light wind from the north and east.
How you can get home, utility assistance across tri-county
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need. Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with […]
