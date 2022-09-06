Read full article on original website
Police searching for remaining suspects in Walmart parking lot robbery in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – The suspects, involved in a robbery that happened in a Walmart parking lot, have been identified. The Seguin Police Department says the robbery occurred Monday, September 5, at a Walmart parking lot off of the S. State Hwy 123 Bypass. The victims, a 16-year-old male, and...
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
Local veteran's truck stolen from driveway as car thefts climb nationwide
SAN ANTONIO — Car thefts in San Antonio are up nearly 30 percent over this time in 2021, and thieves are taking extra time and steps to get to your vehicle. Rick Morin says thieves went above and beyond to steal his truck Wednesday night. It was his dream...
Active gang member arrested in major drug bust, $43,000 in drugs, weapons found
SAN ANTONIO - A major drug bust on the Southwest Side last month led to two arrests. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office raided a home on Aug. 19 off Beryl Cove near Five Palms Drive. While executing the warrant, deputies saw a woman running from the back of the home...
Body of possible homeless woman found in alley near Downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A body of a woman was found in an alley in the back of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning just West of Downtown. The body was found just after 7 a.m. on El Paso Street and South Frio Street. Police said the body was found by...
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
Police searching for San Antonio teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONI0 - Police are searching for a teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week from the West Side. Gabrielle Ibarra-Rice, 15, was last seen on Sept. 1 off Resurrection Street near U.S. Highway 151. Ibarra-Rice is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes...
Police need your help looking for missing 16-year-old
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Destiny Nicole de la Rosa was last seen a week ago on Mossrock drive near Woodcliffe on the Northwest side. She has piercings on her ears, nose, and abdomen. If you know where she is, please contact the...
Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
Bandera County residents search for answers behind series of mysterious disappearances
Fear and frustration in Bandera County northwest of San Antonio. A series of mysterious disappearances have residents wondering if they're part of a killing spree. Many are upset with the sheriff's department which has released little information to families or the public. Even if the cases turn out to be...
Several families displaced after fire broke out at North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Several families are displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at a North Side apartment complex. The fire started just before midnight Tuesday at the Mediterranean Villas on Jackson Keller Road near Antler Drive. When crews got on scene, the fire had quickly spread to...
Missing 13-year-old girl last seen at Starbucks
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office need your help finding the missing 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Elina Santiago was reported missing on September 4, 2022, at the Starbucks in the Medical Center. Elina is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted
UPDATE AT 12:35 p.m. - The modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted. No other information is available. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Neff Middle School is on modified lockdown, according to Northside ISD officials. Barry Perez, the executive director of communications at Northside ISD, said the lockdown at...
PLAN AHEAD: Major traffic gridlock expected for Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO - Bad Bunny is taking over the Alamodome Wednesday night!. Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Officials have warned to plan ahead...
New statues revealed at the Alamo pay homage to the Texan Army
SAN ANTONIO - Two new statues were unveiled at the Alamo as part of the latest in a growing collection of sculptures at the site. The statues commemorate Emily West Morgan, the woman who is said to have inspired the song, "the Yellow Rose of Texas" and "Hendrick Arnold," a guide and spy for the Texan Army.
Former San Antonio Mayor remembers King Charles' past visit to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II people are now wondering what a King Charles reign will look like. The king visited San Antonio when Henry Cisneros was Mayor. Decades before becoming king San Antonio welcomed then-Prince Charles. “[Thursday] there is also a...
San Antonio ranks in Top 15 among most polite cities in U.S., according to study
SAN ANTONIO - Differences in local traditions, behaviors, and mannerisms can affect our opinions of the cities we choose to call home. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the US and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
San Antonio Community College announces new school mascot, Ace the Armadillo!
SAN ANTONIO – There's a new face on the campus of San Antonio College. Meet "Ace the Armadillo!" Students and staff got to check out Ace during the "Meet the Mascot" event on campus. Ace beat out more than 100 other options to represent SAC. The school spent 18 months coming up with ideas and narrowing down their pick.
SHEIN pop-up store coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest fashion e-retailer in the world is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. San Antonian’s can visit the pop-up at the Shops of Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, as well as noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
