Atascosa County, TX

REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store

SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
Police need your help looking for missing 16-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Destiny Nicole de la Rosa was last seen a week ago on Mossrock drive near Woodcliffe on the Northwest side. She has piercings on her ears, nose, and abdomen. If you know where she is, please contact the...
Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
Missing 13-year-old girl last seen at Starbucks

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office need your help finding the missing 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Elina Santiago was reported missing on September 4, 2022, at the Starbucks in the Medical Center. Elina is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted

UPDATE AT 12:35 p.m. - The modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted. No other information is available. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Neff Middle School is on modified lockdown, according to Northside ISD officials. Barry Perez, the executive director of communications at Northside ISD, said the lockdown at...
PLAN AHEAD: Major traffic gridlock expected for Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO - Bad Bunny is taking over the Alamodome Wednesday night!. Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Officials have warned to plan ahead...
New statues revealed at the Alamo pay homage to the Texan Army

SAN ANTONIO - Two new statues were unveiled at the Alamo as part of the latest in a growing collection of sculptures at the site. The statues commemorate Emily West Morgan, the woman who is said to have inspired the song, "the Yellow Rose of Texas" and "Hendrick Arnold," a guide and spy for the Texan Army.
SHEIN pop-up store coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest fashion e-retailer in the world is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. San Antonian’s can visit the pop-up at the Shops of Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, as well as noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
