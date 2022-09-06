Read full article on original website
Related
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
Click10.com
4-year-old dies after fall from Florida resort balcony
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – A 4-year-old child died after falling from a balcony at a seaside Florida resort over the weekend. Panama City ABC affiliate WMBB reports that the child, from Warner Robins, Ga., fell off a balcony at Laketown Wharf in Panama City Beach at around 6:30 Saturday morning, citing police.
Dothan murder suspect caught in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man suspected of murder in Dothan was caught in Bay County Wednesday night. The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year old Mekhi Telfair this afternoon in Callaway, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release. The Task Force received a tip that Telfair was located at an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Man dressed as Michael Myers seen walking along Florida beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Over the Labor Day holiday, a man dressed as horror legend Michael Myers wandered down a Florida beach. Todd Easter claims that the masked slasher was visible from a condo building while he was at Panama City Beach early on Sunday morning. Myers has...
Panama City Beach condominium catches fire
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach landmark caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach Road and Highway 79. Around 12:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Fire Rescue got a call about a fire alarm going off at the Aquavista Condominiums. “We were […]
wdhn.com
Florida medical examiner’s office runs out of space delaying autopsies, funerals
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The District 1 medical examiner says her office is in desperate need of a new facility with more space. This is the only district in Florida without a facility dedicated strictly to the medical examiner. District 1 employees operate out of a 4,000 square-foot space at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola.
getthecoast.com
Helicopter lands at Crab Island
Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. “Deep moisture...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Lost man tried using phone to guide Florida rescuers. He’s still missing 3 days later
The search for a missing Florida hiker is entering its third day despite his attempts to guide rescuers with his cell phone, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz, 57, went missing Sept. 3 while walking in woods northeast of Panama City, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Panama City is about 100 miles east of Pensacola, on the state’s Gulf Coast.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
One dead in Southport crash
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Tuesday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman wins $2,500 a week for life on scratch-off ticket from gas station
SHALIMAR, Fla. - A Florida woman won the top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game! She decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $2,330,000. Gloria Johnson purchased her winning ticket from Raceway, located at 1183 North Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
Missing man found safe after 5-day search
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who went missing for five days was found safe Wednesday night, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz was spotted in the woods this afternoon near a construction site by a contractor. This was near Sandpine Way, near a construction site in College Station, south […]
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach safety checkpoint nets eight suspected impaired drivers, drugs
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department conducted a multiagency safety checkpoint over the Labor Day weekend, which the agency says resulted in the arrests of multiple drivers. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), the multiagency effort included the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s...
This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular Activity
If you're looking for a place to truly unwind in Florida, there's an Island in the panhandle that may be calling your name. Its most popular activities are simple ones done outdoors, and it has no man-made offerings to distract you.
WJHG-TV
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
Comments / 3