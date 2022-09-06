ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Comments / 3

Related
WKRG News 5

Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
DESTIN, FL
Click10.com

4-year-old dies after fall from Florida resort balcony

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – A 4-year-old child died after falling from a balcony at a seaside Florida resort over the weekend. Panama City ABC affiliate WMBB reports that the child, from Warner Robins, Ga., fell off a balcony at Laketown Wharf in Panama City Beach at around 6:30 Saturday morning, citing police.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Dothan murder suspect caught in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man suspected of murder in Dothan was caught in Bay County Wednesday night. The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year old Mekhi Telfair this afternoon in Callaway, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release. The Task Force received a tip that Telfair was located at an […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Georgia State
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach condominium catches fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach landmark caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach Road and Highway 79. Around 12:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Fire Rescue got a call about a fire alarm going off at the Aquavista Condominiums. “We were […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Helicopter lands at Crab Island

Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. “Deep moisture...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Balcony#Accident#Wjhg Tv#Wplg Tv
AOL Corp

Lost man tried using phone to guide Florida rescuers. He’s still missing 3 days later

The search for a missing Florida hiker is entering its third day despite his attempts to guide rescuers with his cell phone, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz, 57, went missing Sept. 3 while walking in woods northeast of Panama City, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Panama City is about 100 miles east of Pensacola, on the state’s Gulf Coast.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One dead in Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Tuesday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
DESTIN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman wins $2,500 a week for life on scratch-off ticket from gas station

SHALIMAR, Fla. - A Florida woman won the top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game! She decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $2,330,000. Gloria Johnson purchased her winning ticket from Raceway, located at 1183 North Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
SHALIMAR, FL
WMBB

Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Missing man found safe after 5-day search

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who went missing for five days was found safe Wednesday night, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz was spotted in the woods this afternoon near a construction site by a contractor. This was near Sandpine Way, near a construction site in College Station, south […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy